Review proposes disbanding RFU council and scrapping ‘dysfunctional’ structure

Disbandment of the Rugby Football Union's council is the key proposal made by a public consultation on reforms to the game's "dysfunctional" structures.

The Governance and Representation Review Group, which was commissioned by the council and includes some of its members, has called for the 63-person body to be dissolved and replaced by game representatives or a national advisory group in a radical overhaul of the existing system.

The council's current role is to drive policy and pass regulations for the game, while also monitoring and overseeing the board on behalf of RFU members.

The review group believes that disbanding the council - famously described as "57 old farts" by former England captain Will Carling - would simplify a governance structure that is "outdated, complex and inefficient".

"What I've witnessed is a dysfunctional framework, effectively established back in the 19th century, that is clearly unfit for the modern era," said Ed Warner, an independent member of the review and chair of GB Wheelchair Rugby.

"I have no doubt this will rankle with a number of existing council members but I am hopeful that the logic of this streamlined structure, empowering those within community rugby, will win the hearts and minds of the majority."

Views from clubs, players, coaches, volunteers and administrators will now be sought from across the game as part of a public consultation running from April 30 to June 30.

A final recommendation will then be made by the review group in the autumn, with the aim of holding a membership vote later in the year. It is hoped the proposals will be implemented before the start of the 2026-27 season.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney promised a reform of governance at Twickenham after surviving a special general meeting last month that was triggered by member unrest at the pay and bonus scandal that erupted in November.

