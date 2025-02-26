Rob Baxter to discuss Immanuel Feyi-Waboso surgery delay with England hierarchy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exeter boss Rob Baxter is to hold talks with England after revealing that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso’s shoulder surgery was delayed because there were no Rugby Football Union medics on duty over Christmas.

Feyi-Waboso is in danger of missing the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia after only undergoing the operation last week even though he had dislocated his shoulder against Sale on December 21.

The 22-year-old wing is one of 17 players to have signed enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts, giving the RFU final say over medical matters under the terms of the new Professional Game Partnership (PGP).

Baxter is disappointed at the time it took for Feyi-Waboso to go under the knife and will seek answers from England head coach Steve Borthwick and Conor O’Shea, the RFU’s executive director of performance rugby, after the the Six Nations.

“You don’t need me to tell you that if someone gets injured before Christmas and has only had an operation now, something has gone wrong somewhere in the process,” Baxter said.

“It’s something we have to find a better way to do in the future. The frustration is that if things had moved more swiftly in the first 10 or 11 days – we had an operation booked for him about day 10, which would have made him fit now.

“I’m very comfortable putting my hand up and saying this was a difficult first one. Right from the outset, when the surgeon first looked at it he said this is a 50-50 – you can go the operative route or you can try rehab.

“After about two or three days, it was assessed again and the operative route was selected by the player, by England and by us.

“Then another delay happened on which surgeon England wanted to use and then another medical issue came up with Manny having a tooth infection. There are loads of little bits and pieces in here that haven’t made it a straightforward issue.

“My biggest frustration and England’s was that it took a while for this process to get going because of the Christmas period. At that stage, England didn’t really have any involvement.

“Initially there was not anyone available and that would be my argument – the first person who should see Manny is the RFU. That would be my interpretation of what the PGP means.

“I met Steve Borthwick and Conor a few weeks ago and there are clearly some things that are not quite aligned, particularly at the start of the process. Let’s discuss this post the Six Nations, not mid-Six Nations.”