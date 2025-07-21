Australia star Rob Valetini ‘good to go’ for second Test in huge boost for Wallabies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia rugby flanker Rob Valetini has declared himself “good to go” for the second British and Irish Lions Test in Melbourne in a significant fitness boost for the Wallabies.

Valetini, among Australia’s standout individual performers over the last couple of years, missed the opening clash in Brisbane as he worked his way back from a calf issue.

The 26-year-old was sorely missed at Suncorp Stadium with the hosts short of forward collision-winners in a 27-19 defeat, with lock Will Skelton another significant injury absentee.

The pair appear in line to return at the MCG on Saturday as Valetini plays in his home city with the Wallabies bidding to square the series.

“I had a good week last week with training and came through alright, so I’ll be available for selection,” Valetini said.

“I thought I would have been a shoo-in for the first Test, but it was a smart idea to have a week off and get through some more training, a bit more loading through the calf. I did a session Saturday morning and did a pretty tough session, so it feels good to go.

“I’m Melbourne born and bred, I’ve got all my family here so I would love to run out there and play in front of them. That would be awesome.”

Skelton also appears primed to return to Joe Schmidt’s matchday 23 for the must-win encounter. The hulking lock also trained with Valetini on matchday morning in Brisbane and is thought to be nearing full fitness.

Valetini is likely to join openside Fraser McReight and captain Harry Wilson in Australia’s back row, with the trio looking to match the performances of their Lions counterparts.

Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan all impressed in the first Test and may well keep their shirts on Saturday.

“I was watching from the sidelines and I thought all three were pretty involved,” Valetini said of the Lions’ back row. “They are big boys and they did their jobs well.

“I was eager to get on the field but couldn’t. I think that is the challenge for us this week, knowing that is coming and preparing for that.”