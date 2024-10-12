Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

International arrest warrant issued for former Australia rugby captain Rocky Elsom

Elsom was found guilty of forgery by a French court relating to his time as president of rugby club Narbonne

Sports Staff
Saturday 12 October 2024 13:39 BST
Comments
Rocky Elsom played for the Wallabies from 2005-11
Rocky Elsom played for the Wallabies from 2005-11 (Reuters)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australia rugby union captain Rocky Elsom over his conduct as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets by a Narbonne court on Friday, AFP, French sports daily L’Equipe and other media said on Friday.

The former Wallabies flanker was sentenced on Friday in absentia to five years after also being found guilty of forgery and ordered to pay back squandered assets of €700,000 (£586,000) at the club from 2015-16.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He also enjoyed a successful spell with Irish province Leinster, winning the 2009 European Cup, and told The Times in an interview on Sunday that he was teaching in a Dublin school.

Agencies

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in