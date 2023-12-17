Rugby Championship match abandoned after player knocked unconscious

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Championship rugby union match was abandoned on Saturday after a player was knocked unconscious and had to go to hospital.

Ealing Trailfinders were playing a match against the Cornish Pirates, when Pirates’ player Ben Grubb sustained an injury and the match was abandoned.

The home side are top of the Championship and had a lead of 12-0 in the 62nd minute when 20-year-old Grubb, who has made one appearance for Exeter, sustained the injury.

On Saturday evening, the Cornish Pirates issued an update, reported by the Guardian: “Positive news, as Ben Grubb has been discharged from hospital following tests and scans coming back clear,” the club said in a statement.

“Ben is on his way back to Cornwall and will continue his rehab at the club next week. Ben would also like to pass on his thanks for all the well wishes.”

Grubb, who is a former British rowing champion, received extensive on-field treatment before leaving in an ambulance.

Ealing Trailfinders said in a statement on their website: “Ealing Trailfinders can confirm that today’s fixture against Cornish Pirates has been abandoned. This is due to an injury to Cornish Pirates’ Ben Grubb, our thoughts are with him, his family and Cornish Pirates at this time. We hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Brain injuries are of particular concern in rugby, with over 200 former players, taking legal action against the sport’s governing bodies due to damage sustained during their careers.

The claimants include England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Phil Vickey and former Wales fly-half Gavin Henson.

Also in the group are Mark Regan, who was another member of the 2003 squad, as was Steve Thompson.

Thompson has already been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has previously said he cannot remember being awarded an MBE by the Queen following England’s victory over Australia.