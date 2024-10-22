Harry Potter named in Australia squad for November Tests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rugby league convert Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and former Leicester wing Harry Potter has been named in Australia’s squad for their autumn tour of the UK and Ireland.

New South Wales Waratahs outside-half Tane Edmed, 21, is the third uncapped player in Joe Schmidt’s 34-man squad.

La Rochelle second row Will Skelton, who captained the squad before he was injured at last year’s World Cup, and Japan-based centre Samu Kerevi have also been recalled for the four-Test tour.

Suaalii has yet to play since making the move from the Sydney Roosters at the end of the season to the Waratahs.

The 21-year-old represented Samoa in rugby league and was sent off for a high tackle just seven minutes into his State of Origin debut for New South Wales in May.

Potter, who was born in England before his family moved to Australia, spent three years with Leicester before moving to the Western Force.

Australia will play Tests against England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland on the 40th anniversary of their 1984 Grand Slam tour.

Wallabies coach Schmidt said: “The squad has had a chance to regenerate over the last few weeks. At the same time, it was good to catch up with a wider group of players in the two-day training hubs we had in Canberra and Brisbane last week.

“We have a relatively consistent group but will integrate a few new players on tour.”

Fourteen capped players have been included in a 30-strong squad to face Bristol and England A next month.