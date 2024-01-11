Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the British and Irish Lions unveil their head coach for the 2025 tour of Australia.

It was announced on Thursday 11 January that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will take a sabbatical from his role to take charge of the quadrennial touring side, succeeding Warren Gatland.

He will start in his role in December 2024 and will work solely with the Lions until the conclusion of the 2025 Tour to Australia.

Farrell played a key role as defence coach under Warren Gatland for the 2013 Series win in Australia and in the drawn Series in New Zealand in 2017.

During his tenure as Ireland’s head coach, he has guided the team to two triple crowns in 2022 and 2023, the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023 and led them to number one in the World Rugby rankings.

Before his role with Ireland, Farrell served as England assistant coach from 2012 to 2015 under Stuart Lancaster and was also involved in the Saracens coaching set-up from 2010 to 2012.