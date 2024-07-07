Jump to content

Melvyn Jaminet suspended by French Rugby Federation over racist remark

The Toulon full-back was heard making the comment in an online video.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Monday 08 July 2024 00:31
France’s Melvyn Jaminet kicks a penalty during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)
France's Melvyn Jaminet kicks a penalty during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Full-back Melvyn Jaminet has been suspended from the French national team after a video surfaced online of the Toulon player making a racist remark.

Jaminet came off the bench during France’s win against Argentina in Mendoza on Saturday.

The video, in which the 20-times capped player is heard making a remark about Arabs, came from an Instagram story posted to his account.

France’s Melvyn Jaminet after the final whistle of a Guinness Six Nations match in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)
France's Melvyn Jaminet after the final whistle of a Guinness Six Nations match in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

It has since been deleted, although copies of the video are on the internet.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has condemned Jaminet’s comments in a statement and suspended him with immediate effect.

“Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values ​​of our sport,” the FFR statement said.

“An internal investigation is underway to shed light on the making of these extremely serious remarks and take appropriate measures.”

The FFR affirmed its “unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion and secularism”.

“Rugby is a sport that brings people together and unites, and we must promote these essential values. No discriminatory behaviour of any kind has a place in French rugby,” the statement added.

The 25-year-old issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team,” he said on Instagram.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in.”

The statement posted online by Melvyn Jaminet.(Instagram/Melvyn Jaminet)
The statement posted online by Melvyn Jaminet.(Instagram/Melvyn Jaminet)

His club Toulon said in a statement that it “condemns the comments made and dissociates itself from them”.

“An internal investigation is open, and the club will communicate more widely at the end of it,” the statement added.

Jaminet kicked a penalty in Saturday’s opening game in Argentina which France won 28-13.

