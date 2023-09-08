Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Players, fixtures and more

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.

An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.

It will be the first time that the tournament returns to a nation that has been a previous sole host, after the 2007 edition was also held in France.

Chile make their tournament debut after beating Canada and the USA in Americas qualifying, while Portugal are set to return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

There will be 20 teams headed to France and here’s a closer look at the squads and their fixtures; get all the Rugby World Cup odds here.

POOL A

Group fixtures:

Fri 8 Sept France v New Zealand (8.15pm, Stade de France, Paris)

Sat 9 Sept Italy v Namibia (12pm, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Thu 14 Sept France v Uruguay (8pm, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Fri 15 Sept New Zealand v Namibia (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Wed 20 Sept Italy v Uruguay (4.45pm, Stade de Nice, Nice)

Thu 21 Sept France v Namibia (8pm, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Wed 27 Sept Uruguay v Namibia (4.45pm, Parc OL, Lyon)

Fri 29 Sept New Zealand v Italy (8pm, Parc OL, Lyon)

Thu 5 Oct New Zealand v Uruguay (8pm, Parc OL, Lyon)

Fri 6 Oct France v Italy (8pm, Parc OL, Lyon)

New Zealand

When the All Blacks squad was announced, the most capped player in the squad Sam Whitelock was chosen for his fourth Rugby World Cup.

Back rower Sam Cane will captain New Zealand, while prop Joe Moody was not selected despite being a starter at the 2019 and 2015 tournaments, having struggled with an ankle injury in the last few months.

Forwards: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams; Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papli’I, Ardie Savea.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Mark Telea.

France

France have included injured prop Cyril Baille and flanker Anthony Jelonch in their 33-man squad, while young back Louis Bielle-Biarrey also gets the nod ahead of Ethan Dumortier, a regular Six Nations starter.

Antoine Dupont will captain Fabien Galthie’s side at their home tournament, while Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy are the specialist fly half options in the absence of Romain Ntamack, Dupont’s regular half back partner for club and country.

Forwards: Cyril Baille, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Reda Wardi, Uini Atonio, Dorian Aldegheri, Sipili Falatea; Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit; Thibaud Flament, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Bastien Chalureau; Gregory Alldritt, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch.

Backs: Antoine Dupont (captain), Maxime Lucu, Baptiste Couilloud; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy; Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana; Damian Penaud, Gabin Villiere, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Thomas Ramos, Melvyn Jaminet.

Italy

Italy’s relatively settled group has been boosted by the additions of former England squad member Paolo Odogwu and Harlequins lock Dino Lamb ahead of the World Cup. Michele Lamaro will lead a talented squad that includes four scrum halves.

Head coach Kieran Crowley, who will leave his role after the tournament, has suffered some bad injury luck, though: Tommaso Menoncello, Edoardo Padovani and Jake Polledri were all likely inclusions in the New Zealander’s 33 but will miss the World Cup. Ivan Nemer is included despite serving a lengthy ban earlier this year for gifting Black teammate Cherif Traore a rotten banana.

Forwards: Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Ivan Nemer, Pietro Ceccarelli; Giacomo Nicotera, Luca Bigi, Hame Faiva; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, David Sisi, Dino Lamb; Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Toa Halafihi, Lorenzo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Giovanni Pettinelli.

Backs: Martin Page-Relo, Alessandro Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Alessandro Fusco; Paolo Garbisi, Tommaso Allan, Giacomo da Re; Luca Morisi, Juan Ignacio Brex; Paolo Odogwu, Montanna Ioane, Ange Capuozzo, Pierre Bruno, Lorenzo Pani.

Uruguay

Star scrum half Santiago Arata has overcome a hand injury to be named in the 33-man Uruguay squad chosen by head coach Esteban Meneses. Meneses has appointed Andrés Vilaseca, brother of 2015 squad skipper Santiago, as captain, while Germán Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti, Felipe Berchesi, Nicolás Freitas, Gastón Mieres, Agustín Ormaechea and Rodrigo Silva are all also included for a third tournament in succession.

Veteran lock Diego Magno does not make the squad, but second row Manuel Leindekar enjoyed a solid season with Bayonne and back rower Manuel Ardao is a real talent.

Forwards: Mateo Sanguinetti, Matías Benitez, Facundo Gattas, Germán Kessler, Guillermo Pujadas, Ignacio Péculo, Diego Arbelo, Reinaldo Piussi, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Felipe Aliaga, Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana, Lucas Bianchi, Carlos Deus, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Eric Dos Santos.

Backs: Santiago Arata, Santiago Alvarez, Agustín Ormaechea, Felipe Etcheverry, Felipe Berchesi, Andrés Vilaseca, Nicolás Freitas, Felipe Arcos Perez, Tomás Inciarte, Gastón Mieres, Baltazar Amaya, Juan Manuel Alonso, Rodrigo Silva, Bautista Basso, Ignacio Facciolo.

Namibia

Namibia will add two more players to their squad before the World Cup begins. Experienced centre Johan Deysel will captain Allister Coetzee’s side, while PJ van Lill makes a fourth tournament squad at the age of 39.

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick, born in Windhoek, should add quality to the back row, while the big booted Tiaan Swanepoel is likely to be a key figure at fly half.

Forwards: Jason Benade, Aranos Coetzee, Desiderius Sethie, Louis van der Westhuizen, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Casper Viviers, Tiaan de Klerk, Richard Hardwick, Adriaan Ludick, Johan Retief, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Tjiuee Uanivi, Max Katjijeko, Prince Gaoseb, PJ van Lill, Wian Conradie, Adriaan Booysen.

Backs: Damian Stevens, Oela Blaauw, Jacques Theron; Cliven Loubser, Tiaan Swanepoel; Andre van der Berg, Johan Deysel (captain), JC Greyling, Danco Burger, Le Roux Malan, Alcino Isaacs, Gerswin Mouton, Helarius Kisting, Divan Rossouw.

POOL B

Group fixtures:

Sat 9 Sept Ireland v Romania (2.30pm, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sun 10 Sept South Africa v Scotland (4.45pm, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sat 16 Sept Ireland v Tonga (8pm, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Sun 17 Sept South Africa v Romania (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sat 23 Sept South Africa v Ireland (8pm, Stade de France, Paris)

Sun 24 Sept Scotland v Tonga (4.45pm, Stade de Nice, Nice)

Sat 30 Sept Scotland v Romania (8pm, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Sun 1 Oct South Africa v Tonga (8pm, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sat 7 Oct Ireland v Scotland (8pm, Stade de France, Paris)

Sun 8 Oct Tonga v Romania (4.45pm, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

South Africa

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been included in the squad but other key players are left out because of injury, including influential fly-half Handre Pollard, World Cup-winning centre Lukhanyo Am and giant lock Lood de Jager, while hooker Joseph Dweba and prop Thomas du Toit missed the cut for selection purposes

Kolisi had major knee surgery in April but South Africa are confident he will be fit in time for the tournament and he heads a list of players who will compete at a third World Cup for the Boks. Props Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane, lock Eben Etzebeth, loose forwards Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen and centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the others.

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane; Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman; Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams; Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse; Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Ireland

Loosehead prop Cian Healy does not make Andy Farrell’s squad for the World Cup after suffering a calf injury. The veteran front rower’s injury opens an opportunity for Jeremy Loughman in an Irish 33 containing few surprises. Back rower Cian Prendergast is squeezed out in favour of an extra back, with Farrell opting for an 18 to 15 forwards to backs split, allowing the inclusion of both centre Stuart McCloskey and recent centurion Keith Earls.

Johnny Sexton, who will be back available for the start of the tournament after suspension, will captain Ireland, while hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher have both overcome injury worries to make the cut.

Forwards: Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole; Dan Sheehan, Ronan Kelleher, Rob Herring; Tahdg Beirne, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan.

Backs: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey; Johnny Sexton, Ross Byrne, Jack Crowley; Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey; James Lowe, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien, Keith Earls.

Scotland

Hooker Stuart McInally, who captained the national team at Japan 2019, retired from rugby after being cut from Scotland’s 33-man World Cup squad. The 33-year-old, announced at the end of last season that he would retire after this autumn’s showpiece in France to become an airplane pilot but has not made the final selection. Scrum half Jamie Dobie, tighthead prop Murphy Walker and back-row Josh Bayliss were the other three players who have been released from the squad.

First-choice No 9 Ben White is in the squad, indicating that he has been given the all-clear after seeing a specialist this week about the ankle injury that forced him off against France in a warm-up Test. Fourteen of the 33 players Gregor Townsend has selected were also in his squad for the last World Cup, while four of them – Grant Gilchrist, WP Nel, Richie Gray, the only survivor from New Zealand 2011, and Finn Russell – will be going to the tournament for a third time. Eighteen members of the squad will be going to their first World Cup, with 23-year-old full-back Ollie Smith the youngest while new Edinburgh fly half Ben Healy is the least capped with two.

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie (c), Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson

Backs: Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, George Horne, Ben Healy, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White

Tonga

Former Australia international Israel Folau has missed out on selection in Toutai Kefu’s Tonga squad after picking up an injury, but centre George Moala, a former All Black, does make the cut despite receiving a five-match ban for a dangerous tackle. The availability of lock Adam Coleman, another former Wallaby, is a major boost for a squad that could well threaten a shock.

“It’s a squad I’m very proud to coach,” said head coach Kefu, who still has one more place to fill in his squad. “I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride.” Captain Sonatane Takulua and hooker Paula Ngauamo are set to appear at a World Cup for the third time.

Forwards: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatangi, Ben Tameifuna, Paula Latu, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa; Paula Ngauamo, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli; Adam Coleman, Sam Lousi, Sitiveni Mafi; Vaea Fifita Tanginoa Halaifonua, Semisi Paea, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Sione Havili Talitui.

Backs: Sonatane Takulua (captain), Augustine Pulu; Manu Paea, William Havili; Otumaka Mausia, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala; Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Charles Piutau, Kyren Taumoefolau, Anzelo Tuitavuki.

Romania

After a turbulent couple of years for Romanian rugby, back rower Cristi Chirica has been installed as the Oaks’ skipper ahead of the World Cup. 38-year-old scrum half Florin Surugiu provides experience, but talented young fly half Mihai Muresan has been ruled out of the tournament.

Mihai Macovei and Paul Popoaia also drop out of the intial 33 due to injury, with Andre Gorin, Lama Sioeli and Taliauli Sikuea stepping up. Ex-Tonga sevens representative Tevita Manumua is picked in the centres while tighthead prop Gheorghe Gajion, formerly of his native Moldova, is a regular for Mont-de-Marsan in the French second tier and should anchor Romania at scrum time.

Forwards: Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Thomas Crețu, Alexandru Gordaș, Costel Burțilă, Iulian Harțig, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Robert Irimescu, Florin Bărdașu; Adrian Motoc, Marius Iftimiciuc, Ștefan Iancu; Cristi Chirica,Andre Gorin, Vlad Neculau, Dragoș Ser, Cristi Boboc, Florian Roșu, Damian Strătilă.

Backs: Gabriel Rupanu, Florin Surugiu, Alin Conache; Gabriel Pop, Tudor Boldor; Taylor Gontineac, Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua; Nicolas Onuțu, Marius Simionescu, Tangimana Fonovai, Hinckley Vaovasa, Taliauli Sikuea, Lama Sioeli.

POOL C

Group fixtures:

Sat 9 Sept Australia v Georgia (5pm, Stade de France, Paris)

Sun 10 Sept Wales v Fiji (8pm, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sat 16 Sept Wales v Portugal (4.45pm, Stade de Nice, Nice)

Sun 17 Sept Australia v Fiji (4.45pm, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sat 23 Sept Georgia v Portugal (1pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sun 24 Sept Wales v Australia (8pm, Parc OL, Lyon)

Sat 30 Sept Fiji v Georgia (4.45pm, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sun 1 Oct Australia v Portugal (4.45pm, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sat 7 Oct Wales v Georgia (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Sun 8 Oct Fiji v Portugal (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Wales

Warren Gatland has handed the leadership of a Welsh squad in transition over to the next generation, with hooker Dewi Lake and flanker Jac Morgan appointed as tournament co-captains. There remains plenty of experience, though, with fly half Dan Biggar, full back Leigh Halfpenny and number eight Taulupe Faletau among the veterans included, while centre George North is set to appear at a fourth World Cup.

Gatland has admitted that taken only two scrum halves is a “gamble”, with Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies having to shoulder the burden after Kieran Hardy omission from a squad otherwise including relatively few surprises.

Forwards: Nicky Smith, Tomas Francis, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Corey Domachowki, Henry Thomas; Dewi Lake (co-captain), Ryan Elias, Elliot Dee; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Daffyd Jenkins; Jac Morgan (co-captain), Dan Lydiate, Taulupe Faletau, Aaron Wainwright,Tommy Reffell, Taine Basham, Christ Tshiunza.

Backs: Tomos Williams, Gareth Davies; Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Anscombe; Nick Tompkins, George North, Johnny Williams, Mason Grady; Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, Liam Williams, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny.

Australia

Former England head coach Eddie Jones has gone for youth over experience, with just eight players having played at World Cups previously, and there were stunning omissions in the form of expected starters Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper. Cooper’s non-selection leaves the relatively unproven Carter Gordon as the sole specialist No 10, with two-cap Ben Donaldson the presumed back-up.

“I’ve backed the young blokes because they earned it,” insisted the typically bullish Jones. “Simple as that. I haven’t handed it to them. They grabbed it.” On the other side of the scale, James Slipper will be playing at his fourth Rugby World Cup, while captain Will Skelton will be playing in his second, eight years after his first.

Forwards: Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou; Matt Faessler, Dave Porecki, Jordan Uelese; Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Matt Philip, Will Skelton (captain); Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Josh Kemeny, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott, Nic White; Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson; Lalakai Foketi, Samu Kerevi, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Fiji

Fiji have arguably one of the most inexperienced squads of the tournament, with 24 members of the 33-man squad having never played at a World Cup previously.

However, they started their preparations brightly with three wins over Tonga, Samoa and Japan and have world class operators such as Levani Botia, Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova scattered throughout the group to complement a core that have developed together with the Fijian Drua over the last two seasons in Super Rugby Pacific.

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake; Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama; Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata.

Backs: Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu; Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela; Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Iosefo Masi; Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.

Georgia

Back-up hooker Giorgi Chkoidze is an injury absentee for Georgia, with the newly-capped Luka Ivanishvili preferred leave to Otar Giorgadze in the back row. Centre Merab Sharikadze will lead the side at the tournament, with 15 of the squad drawn from powerhouse Georgian club Black Lion.

The rest of Levan Maisashvili’s 33-player squad is primarily France-based, with young full back Davit Niniashvili a standout for Lyon over the last couple of seasons and the prop group typically strong at scrumtime.

Forwards: Nika Abuladze, Beka Gigashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Luka Japaridze, Mikheil Nariashvili, Guram Papidze; Shalva Mamukashvili, Luka Nioradze, Tengiz Zamtaradze; Lado Chachanidze, Nodar Cheishvili, Lasha Jaiani, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Gorgadze, Luka Ivanishvili, Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze.

Backs: Gela Aprasidze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Tengiz Peranidze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Luka Matkava; Demur Tapladze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Tornike Kakhoidze; Sandro Todua, Mirian Modebadze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Davit Niniashvili, Lasha Khmaladze.

Portugal

Second row Jose Rebelo de Andrade has failed to recover from injury in time to make Portugal’s 33-man squad for the tournament, with Patrice Lagisquet also leaving out Kevin Batista and Antonio Vidinha from a wider group that have been in camp over the summer.

Centre Tomas Appleton is set to skipper Os Lobos (The Wolves), who have real talent and depth in the outside backs.

Forwards: Francisco Fernandes, David Costa, Antonio Machado Santos, Anthony Alves, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Francisco Bruno; Mike Tadjer, Lionel Campergue, Duarte Diniz; Jose Madeira, Steevy Cerqueira, Martim Bello, Duarte Torgal; Joao Granate, David Wallis, Nicolas Martins, Thibault de Freitas, Rafael Simoes, Manuel Picao.

Backs: Samuel Marques, Pedro Lucas, Joao Bello; Jeronimo Portela, Joris Moura; Tomas Appleton (captain), Jose Lima, Pedro Bettencourt; Rodrigo Marta, Raffaele Stori, Vincent Pinto, Nuno Sousa Guedes, Manuel Cardoso Pinto, Simao Bento.

POOL D

Sat 9 Sept England v Argentina (8pm, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sun 10 Sept Japan v Chile (noon, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sat 16 Sept Samoa v Chile (2pm, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Sun 17 Sept England v Japan (8pm, Stade de Nice, Nice)

Fri 22 Sept Argentina v Samoa (4.45pm, Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

Sat 23 Sept England v Chile (4.45pm, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Thu 28 Sept Japan v Samoa (8pm, Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse)

Sat 30 Sept Argentina v Chile (2pm, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

Sat 7 Oct England v Samoa (4.45pm, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)

Sun 8 Oct Japan v Argentina (noon, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes)

England

Henry Slade was left out of Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad despite playing in 30 out of the 37 games since the 2019 World Cup, as Joe Marchant is preferred in the centres.

Alex Dombrandt, who has started every England Test this year, and Tom Willis were left out, meaning there is no specialist No 8 in reserve for Billy Vunipola, while his brother Mako was also not included after failing to recover from a back injury in time. Jack van Poortvliet was originally selected as one of three scrum halves but was injured in a warm-up game against Wales, with Alex Mitchell chosen to replace him, while Jonny May has been called up after Anthony Watson’s calf issue.

Forwards: Dan Cole, Ellis Genge, Joe Marler, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart; Theo Dan, Jamie George, Jack Walker; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, George Martin; Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis.

Backs: Danny Care, Alex Mitchell, Ben Youngs; Owen Farrell (captain), George Ford, Marcus Smith; Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi; Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Max Malins, Freddie Steward, Jonny May.

Japan

Injury has disrupted Japan’s build-up to the tournament, with head coach Jamie Joseph forced to make late additions and alterations to his squad. Back five forwards Warner Dearns, Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne, Uwe Helu and Amanaki Saumaki were all added to a 30-man group initially named by Joseph, with lock James Moore withdrawn, but Helu and centre Shogo Nakano were subsequently removed from the travelling party.

Amato Fatakava and Kanji Shimokawa go to the tournament instead. Veteran forwards Shota Horie and Michael Leitch are both set to grace the World Cup stage for a fourth time, while Kotaro Matsushima is back for a thid tournament.

Forwards: Keita Inagaki, Craig Millar, Sione Halasili, Koo Ji-won, Shinnosuke Kakinaga, Asaeli Ai Valu; Shota Horie, Atsushi Sakate, Kosuke Horikoshi; Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns, Amato Fakatava, Amanaki Saumaki; Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne, Shota Fukui, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa.

Backs: Naoto Saito, Yutaka Nagare, Kenta Fukuda; Lee Seung-sin, Rikiya Matsuda, Jumpei Ogura; Ryoto Nakamura, Tomoki Osada, Shogo Nakano, Dylan Riley; Siosaia Fifita, Semisi Masirewa, Jone Naikabula, Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima.

Argentina

Coach Michael Cheika included Nicolas Sanchez and Agustin Creevy, who will play in their fourth World Cups, in a 33-man group led by hooker Julian Montoya. Rodrigo Isgro and Martin Bogado make the cut in a competitive race for back three places, while experienced centre Matias Orlando is omitted after Lucio Cinti’s emergence as a midfield option.

There is also a tournament debut for 38-year-old Francisco Gomez Kodela, but fellow veteran prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro has been ruled out after rupturing his Achilles. Mayco Vicas replaces him, and Joaquin Oviedo is called up to replace Santiago Grondona, who has suffered a serious knee injury.

Forwards: Francisco Gomez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Mayco Vivas; Julian Montoya (captain), Agustin Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Pedro Rubiolo, Joaquin Oviedo.

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomas Cubelli, Lautaro Bazan Vélez; Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez; Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni; Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Martin Bogado, Juan Imhoff.

Samoa

Samoa have plenty of experience in their squad, including Christian Leali’ifano who was part of the Australia team that reached the quarter-finals at Japan 2019 and has benefitted from World Rugby’s loosening of rules around switching nationality back to your country of birth.

Charlie Faumuina, Lima Sopoaga and Steven Luatua are ex-All Blacks, while Samoa be led by co-captains Michael Alaalatoa and Chris Vui.

Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa (co-captain), Paul Alo-Emile, Charlie Faumuina, Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai, Brian Alainuuese, Theo McFarland, Sam Slade, Chris Vui (co-captain), Sootala Faasoo, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Taleni Seu, Sa Jordan Taufua.

Backs: Ere Enari, Melani Matavao, Jonathan Taumateine; Christian Leali’ifano, Lima Sopoaga, Alai D’Angelo Leuila; Tumua Manu, Duncan Paiaaua, UJ Seuteni; Nigel Ah Wong, Ed Fidow, Neria Fomai, Ben Lam, Danny Toala.

Chile

There are four sets of siblings included in Chile’s first ever Rugby World Cup squad, with the brothers Escobar, Garafulic, and Videla joined by twins Clemente and Domingo Saavedra. It is a 30-strong group named initially by head coach Pablo Lemoine, with back rower Martin Sigren captain after spending last season with Doncaster in the English second tier.

The fast feet of fly half Rodrigo Fernandez are likely to catch the eye, while experienced lock Pablo Huete should provide some tight five gnarl after being brought back in to the fold by Lemoine over the last 12 months.

Forwards: Javier Carrasco, Salvador Lues, Matías Dittus, Iñaki Gurruchaga, Esteban Inostroza; Augusto Bohme, Tomás Dussaillant, Diego Escobar; Javier Eissmann, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Augusto Sarmiento; Alfonso Escobar, Raimundo Martínez, Clemente Saavedra, Martín Sigren (captain), Ignacio Silva.

Backs: Lukas Carvallo, Marcelo Torrealba, Benjamín Videla; Rodrigo Fernández, Santiago Videla; Pablo Casas, Matías Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas, Domingo Saavedra, Franco Velarde, Nicolás Garafulic, Iñaki Ayarza, Francisco Urroz.