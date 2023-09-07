Watch live as France and New Zealand players hold press conference ahead of Rugby World Cup opener
The tournament kicks off with a blockbuster fixture between two of the favourites in Paris on Friday 8 September.
In the World Cup’s 36-year history, only four countries - New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England - have triumphed.
Hosts France can be added to the mix this time around, though, as genuine contenders alongside the All Blacks.
However, the draw carried out in December 2020 has generated a serious imbalance with those two teams, and other tournament heavyweights South Africa and Ireland, all in its top half.
While those teams are on a quarter-final collision course, the best of the rest would point to Australia, Argentina, England and Wales.
The Rugby World Cup final will be held on Saturday 28 October.
