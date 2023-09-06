Watch live as New Zealand head coach speaks ahead of Rugby World Cup opener

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as New Zealand head coach Ian Foster holds a press conference after announcing his team for the opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against France.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and other members of the squad will also speak to the media on Wednesday 6 September.

The tournament kicks off with the blockbuster fixture between two of the favourites at the Stade de France on Friday.

In the World Cup’s 36-year history, only four countries - New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England - have triumphed.

France, as well as Six Nations champions Ireland, can be added to the mix this time around, though, as genuine contenders.

However, the draw carried out in December 2020 has generated a serious imbalance with tournament heavyweights South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland and France all in its top half.

While those teams are on a quarter-final collision course, the best of the rest would point to Australia, Argentina, England and Wales.