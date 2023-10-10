Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s Wayne Barnes will referee a record fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final after the match official appointments for the last eight fixtures were confirmed.

Barnes, the most capped international referee in history, will take charge of Ireland vs New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday, taking him clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.

Jaco Peyper, of South Africa, will make a second quarter-final appearance having been appointed to oversee the first last eight tie between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.

France’s Mathieu Raynal and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, meanwhile, will take charge of their first World Cup quarter-finals.

Raynal will officiate England vs Fiji (Marseille, Sunday 4pm BST) and O’Keeffe will have whistling duties for France vs South Africa (Paris, Sunday 8pm BST.

“I am full of admiration for how how the match officials have performed at this Rugby World Cup and the example that they set as ambassadors and guardians for the sport’s values.

“They have played their full part in what will be remembered as a compelling pool phase. I would like to congratulate Jaco, Wayne, Mathieu and Ben, the assistant referees and TMOs, and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup at Stade de France on 28 October.”

The full officiating teams for each of the four quarter-finals are:

Quarter-final 1

Wales v Argentina Stade de Marseille, Marseille - Saturday, 14 October, 2023

Referee: Jaco Peyper (RSA)Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (ENG)Assistant Referee 2: Andrea Piardi (ITA)TMO: Marius Jonker (RSA)

Quarter-final 2

Ireland v New Zealand Stade de France, Saint-Denis - Saturday, 14 October, 2023

Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Carley (ENG)Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (ENG)TMO: Tom Foley (ENG)

Quarter-final 3

England v Fiji Stade de Marseille, Marseille Sunday, 15 October, 2023

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (AUS)Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FRA)TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WAL)

Quarter-final 4

France v South Africa Stade de France, Saint-Denis Sunday, 15 October, 2023

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZL)Assistant Referee 1: Paul Williams (NZL)Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZL)TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZL)