Fly half Sam Prendergast handed huge chance as Ireland name team to face Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sam Prendergast has been retained at fly half for Ireland’s autumn finale against Australia.

The 21-year-old, who made his maiden Test start in last weekend’s 52-17 win over Fiji, is selected ahead of Jack Crowley for Saturday’s match in Dublin.

Crowley has been his country’s first-choice number 10 since the retirement of Johnny Sexton but must be content with a place on the bench on his return to the match day squad after being rested last week.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made five personnel changes to his starting XV for the final fixture before his sabbatical to lead next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is back to partner Leinster team-mate Prendergast, while wing James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan come in for injured pair Jacob Stockdale and Jamie Osborne.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher and lock James Ryan are restored to the pack in place of last week’s debutants Gus McCarthy, who drops to the bench, and Cormac Izuchukwu.

Tadhg Beirne reverts to blindside flanker to accommodate Ryan in the second row.

In a match organised as part of Irish rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations, which brings former Ireland boss Schmidt back to the Aviva Stadium, the hosts are seeking a third successive victory this month after bouncing back from defeat to New Zealand by beating Argentina and the Flying Fijians.

open image in gallery Cian Healy is set to surpass Brian O’Driscoll ( PA )

Cian Healy is poised to move ahead of Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s outright most-capped international after being named on the bench.

The 37-year-old prop, who made his debut against Australia in 2009, will make his 134th Test appearance, if he comes on.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw resume their midfield partnership, with Garry Ringrose among the replacements, while Mack Hansen continues on the right wing after claiming two of his side’s eight tries five days ago.

Props Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham, lock Joe McCarthy, openside flanker Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris complete the line-up.

Head coach Farrell said: “Saturday’s Test match is a significant milestone in the story of Irish rugby.

open image in gallery Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will lead next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA )

“Aside from the 150th celebrations, for Cian it presents the opportunity to break the Test cap record, which is a remarkable achievement considering the robustness of his position.

“Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with a performance that he deserves.

“We have seen steady improvements over the last few weeks and the visit of a strong Wallabies presents another challenge for the squad. There has been a collective determination to drive forward and finish the Autumn Nations Series on a high.”

Meanwhile, Australia‘s exciting new centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has recovered from injury to be included. Suaalii lasted 30 minutes of the loss to Scotland at Murrayfield before a tackle left him clutching his wrist but has been cleared to face the Six Nations champions.

open image in gallery Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is fit to feature ( Getty Images )

The rugby league convert debuted on the November tour of the home nations and there are high hopes he could be a major factor for the Wallabies when the British & Irish Lions tour next year.

Australia have brought back props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou for the Ireland clash while lock Nick Frost returns after an illness which ruled him out of the Scotland test.

Fraser McReight is the other change in the pack as he takes over from Carlo Tizzano on the side of the scrum.

The only other change to the team, which was named on Thursday, is among the backs and sees speedster Max Jorgensen starting on the left wing in place of last weekend’s debutant Harry Potter, who drops to the bench.

Also among the replacements is Tane Edmed, who if he plays will become the 19th Australia debutant selected since coach Joe Schmidt took over at the start of this year.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Garry Ringrose.

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Max Jorgensen, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Harry Potter

Additional reporting by Reuters