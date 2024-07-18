On this day in 2018 – Sam Warburton forced to call time on rugby career aged 29

Support truly

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton announced his retirement from rugby union on this day in 2018 due to injuries at the age of 29.

Warburton, whose announcement was released jointly by the Welsh Rugby Union and his regional team Cardiff Blues, had undergone knee and neck surgery the previous year.

He said: “Unfortunately, after a long period of rest and rehabilitation, the decision to retire from rugby has been made with my health and well-being as a priority as my body is unable to give me back what I had hoped for on my return to training.”

Warburton’s final match was for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand at Eden Park in 2017 when the series ended in a draw (David Davies/PA) ( PA Archive )

Warburton is one of only two players to have been tour captain for the Lions on two separate trips, emulating England’s Martin Johnson, and he never lost a Test series.

With Warburton as skipper, the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in 2013 and drew the 2017 series against New Zealand. He also led Wales to Six Nations glory twice, including the 2012 Grand Slam.

The Cardiff-born flanker, whose final match was in the Lions’ drawn third Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in July 2017, also steered Wales to the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

He captained his country in 49 of his 74 appearances and led the Lions five times.

Despite a long list of injuries throughout his playing career, Warburton was among the world’s best openside flankers, with fearless, critical work at the breakdown proving his major strength.

Current Wales head coach Warren Gatland, who appointed Warburton as Wales skipper in 2011 and to lead both Lions tours that the New Zealander was head coach of, led the tributes to Warburton.

“He is an outstanding rugby player and he has brought so much to the game, on and off the pitch,” Gatland said.

“His leadership, attitude and demeanour, along with his performances, have placed Sam up there as one of the best and most respected players in the world.”