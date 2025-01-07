International rugby coach quits after being charged with sex offences

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Samoa coach Mahonri Schwalger has resigned four months after he was charged with multiple sex offences, the Samoa rugby board [Lakapi Samoa] has announced.

The former Test hooker was suspended from his job in September after being charged by Samoan police with the offences, which included sexual conduct with a person under 16.

According to the Samoa Observer newspaper, Schwalger pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in front of the Supreme Court in early November.

Schwalger took over as coach last April and led Samoa to their first victory over a tier one nation in 10 years when they beat Italy 33-25 in Apia in July.

“(Mahroni) has given everything to our country through the Manu Samoa, and his contributions to the team and our rugby community will always be acknowledged,” the Lakapi Samoa chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said in a statement.

“His leadership has been a key part of our journey, and we wish him all the best.”

The union added on Facebook: “This resignation follows a period of suspension granted to Mase following the filing of criminal charges against him in court. Under his leadership in the past year, 2024 Manu Samoa achieved significant milestones including strong performances on the international stage, beginning with defeating Tier 1 Nation, Italy at home and a respectable performance in the Pacific Nations Cup.

“Lakapi Samoa will begin the search for a new head coach and remains committed to ensuring that Manu Samoa continues to grow and succeed at the highest levels of international rugby.”

Samoa pulled out of their November internationals in the Northern Hemisphere last year because of financial problems.

Reuters