Alex Lozowski’s stoppage-time penalty sends Saracens top in Bristol thriller

Saracens boss Mark McCall hailed an “amazing backs-to-the wall victory” after his team beat Bristol 37-35 in a Gallagher Premiership thriller at Ashton Gate.

Bristol’s brilliant attacking game had Saracens in all kinds of trouble at times, but they somehow stayed in the contest before Alex Lozowski’s stoppage-time penalty with the game’s final kick secured a remarkable win.

“I have been at the club a long time and I can’t remember a win like that one,” McCall said.

“There were so many occasions when it felt like they were on top, and somehow there was this fighting spirit among the group.

“Even if we had lost, I would have been proud. We had quite a lot to contend with this week with some injuries and some illness in the camp. People like Jamie George and Elliot Daly had the illness and played and got through.

“Their attack is superb. It is unique in world rugby. No one is attacking the way they are attacking, and they make you feel bad a lot because their line-breaks are 30-40 metres, and somehow we found a way to get back and fight and somehow won the match.

“It was such a strange game. They scored, we scored, but when Alex (Goode) got sin-binned we ended up winning that period. Alex Lozowski’s kicking was out of this world.

“Bristol must hate Alex Lozowski! I can remember two other games when that’s happened. His place-kicking was incredible, and we needed it.

“We found a way to work our way back into the game, and suddenly it was a one-point game. I think they (Bristol) couldn’t believe it, probably, and then we get a penalty and had one last chance.

“It was an amazing backs-to-the-wall victory, I would say. Our fighting spirit meant that we always had a chance.”

Saracens returned to the Premiership summit after claiming five points on the road, but McCall has no doubt that Bristol will be major challengers this season.

“I see Bristol challenging, 100 per cent,” he added. “No one attacks like this. It’s incredible.

“They caused us so many problems all day, and it is a phenomenal way of playing - it must be a joy to play for them - and I am so glad that we scored a couple more points than them.”

Bristol captain Fitz Harding scored three tries to put Bristol in the driving seat - scrum-half Harry Randall and wing Toby Fricker also touched down - but Saracens showed admirable resilience.

Daly scored two tries, with wing Rotimi Segun and flanker Toby Knight also scoring, while Lozowski kicked 17 points.

Fly-half AJ MacGinty landed two penalties and two conversions for Bristol, but they were ultimately pipped at the post in a Premiership clash of box-office proportions.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: “I am proud of the effort, the way we played. We blew a lot of opportunities, and one thing with Saracens is if stay in, they have a chance. That is their history.

“Probably at the end, we tried to close the game out too early when we had a scrum. It is a good learning. But I cannot fault the effort.”