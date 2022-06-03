Saracens defeat Exeter Chiefs to reclaim Premier 15s title in front of record crowd

Marlie Packer’s fearsome form continued as her dazzling double fired Saracens to a dominant 43-21 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Allianz Premier 15s final.

Co-captain Packer, Vicky Fleetwood, Mackenzie Carson, May Campbell and Alysha Corrigan all crossed as Alex Austerberry’s side reclaimed their domestic crown at Sixways Stadium.

Patricia Garcia, Jennine Detiveaux and Ebony Jefferies struck for Chiefs but Saracens never relinquished their grip on the contest in front of a record 3,238-strong crowd in Worcester.

Chiefs started strongly but an impressive tackle by Sarah McKenna stunted their progress and led to a turnover for Saracens.

And the season table-toppers – who lost to Harlequins in last year’s final – took control from there on in with a strong drive to get within Chiefs’ 22.

A powerful storm under the posts nearly resulted in a try but Exeter fly-half Garcia was defiant and denied them the points.

But it was not over there as just a minute later, Poppy Cleall freed energetic England flanker Packer who stormed around the outside for a converted try just six minutes in.

And they extended their lead just moments later as a hand-off by Packer pushed Saracens back under the posts before an offload to Vicky Fleetwood saw her cross on 23 minutes.

Marlie Packer crossed twice inside the first half (Getty Images)

Exeter refused to be silenced, however, as Garcia made her mark with a quick tap and go penalty to charge over the line for a converted try.

A Saracens penalty in the 30th-minute furthered the gap to 17-7 before Packer then made a powerful run within Chiefs’ 22 to break over the line and claim her second just before half-time.

Leading 27-7 at the break, Saracens carried on where they left off as Carson took advantage of a surprised Chiefs side to make it 31-7.

Exeter went on the attack after 50 minutes, with a series of advantages leading them within a metre of the try line, but were denied after failing to roll away.

It then looked as though Garcia was set for her second try but a quick left pass to Detiveaux saw the arrears reduced to 31-14.

But it was not enough to stop the Saracens swarm as Packer began a series of offloads to keep the ball alive in a frantic scramble for the line.

And it was Campbell who secured their fifth try, with a video referral ruling making it 38-14 with just under 20 minutes to go.

Canadian star Corrigan then struck another thorn in Exeter’s side and made it six for Saracens just three minutes later, keeping on her feet inside her opponents’ 22 to a secure the victory.

Chiefs did score again through Jeffries but it was not enough to spark a miraculous revival as Saracens soared to a brilliant victory in the Midlands.