Scotland call up Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath for England showdown

Ross McCann, Ali Price and Cameron Redpath have been called up by Scotland ahead of the Six Nations match against England at Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Matt Currie drops out after being concussed during Edinburgh’s match against Zebre on Friday night, while Alexander Masibaka has returned to his club Soyaux Angouleme.

George Horne sustained a facial injury during Glasgow’s victory against Dragons on Sunday and he is yet to join the squad in Spain, where Gregor Townsend’s squad are in a warm-weather training camp, while he is assessed by medics at his club.

Masibaka was called up ahead of the Italy match but has not joined the squad in Spain.

Winger McCann made his Scotland debut on last year’s summer tour in a 73-12 win over Canada while scrum-half Price, capped 68 times, was previously involved in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

Redpath returned from injury last weekend and has played in Bath’s last two matches. The centre made his debut for Scotland in the 2021 victory over England at Twickenham.

Darcy Graham and Finn Russell have remained in the squad while progressing through World Rugby concussion protocols since the Ireland game with a view to returning to full training before the end of the week.

Scotland will look to bounce back from their chastening 32-18 defeat against Ireland at Murrayfield in their last outing.