Gus Warr among 10 uncapped players named in Scotland squad for Americas tour

Anthony Brown
Wednesday 12 June 2024 13:38
Gus Warr has been named in the Scotland squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gus Warr has been named in the Scotland squad for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Sale scrum-half Gus Warr is among 10 uncapped players named in Gregor Townsend’s 37-man Scotland squad for the summer tour of the Americas.

Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Arron Reed and Matt Currie are the others who could make their debuts in matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay next month.

Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Finn Russell, Jack Dempsey and Darcy Graham are among the senior players who have been left out, along with France-based pair Ben White and Blair Kinghorn and the Japan-bound George Turner.

However, Duhan van der Merwe, Matt Fagerson, Huw Jones, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn, Scott Cummings and Sione Tuipulotu have all been selected, ensuring an experienced core remains within a largely experimental group.

Despite the lack of experienced hookers available to Townsend at present, Glasgow front-rower Johnny Matthews – who made his debut at the World Cup – is a notable omission at the end of a season in which he finished top try-scorer in the regulation United Rugby Championship.

Edinburgh’s Paddy Harrison and Northampton’s Robbie Smith are the two main alternative options at hooker to the more senior Ewan Ashman.

Glasgow-bound stand-off Adam Hastings, who won his last cap in November 2022, is back in the mix and will compete for the number 10 jersey with Ben Healy and Ross Thompson in the absence of talisman Russell, who has been given the summer off.

During the last two weeks of the tour, three development players will join the squad “as a learning opportunity and to bolster training”.

Tighthead Fin Richardson, who has signed for Glasgow next season, will be joined by Warriors scrum-half Ben Afshar and Edinburgh lock Rob Carmichael.

