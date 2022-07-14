Ollie Smith handed debut as Scotland make eight changes for Argentina showdown

Full-back Ollie Smith will make his Scotland debut in Saturday’s summer tour series decider against Argentina.

The 21-year-old Glasgow player replaces the injured Rory Hutchinson as Gregor Townsend makes eight changes for the third Test in Santiago Del Estero.

Townsend is without three injured backs in all. Kyle Rowe was injured after coming off the bench during Saturday’s 29-6 victory while Darcy Graham has been ruled out with a delayed concussion.

Rufus McLean takes Graham’s place on the right wing while Sione Tuipulotu replaces Sam Johnson at inside centre and scrum-half Ali Price is recalled.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman come into the front row alongside Zander Fagerson, who will win his 50th cap.

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray form an all-changed second row with the back row unchanged.

Flanker Hamish Watson will captain the side for the first time after completing his half-century of international appearances at the weekend.

Edinburgh lock Glen Young could make his debut off the bench.