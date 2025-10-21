Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury wins Scotland recall for autumn internationals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury has been recalled to the Scotland squad for the upcoming autumn internationals more than three years after his last cap.

The 30-year-old back-rower, who made the most recent of his 19 appearances for his country on the 2022 summer tour, is joined in Gregor Townsend’s 45-man pool by his fellow Edinburgh forwards Liam McConnell and Harri Morris, who are both included for the first time.

Senior players Zander Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Rory Darge have all been selected despite injury issues restricting their involvement with Glasgow this season.

Prop Fagerson has not played for club or country since early April while back-rower Dempsey has been sidelined since the Six Nations match against Wales in early March.

It remains to be seen how much involvement they will be able to have in next month’s Tests against USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu is back in the squad for the first time since last autumn after missing the Six Nations through injury and then being involved with the British and Irish Lions over the summer.

Uncappped Montpellier back-rower Alexander Masibaka has retained his place after going on the summer tour of the South Pacific.