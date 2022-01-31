Injured Jamie Bhatti out of Scotland squad but Duhan van der Merwe fit to return
Scotland kick off their Guinness Six Nations campaign against England on Saturday
Jamie Bhatti has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against England because of injury.
But key winger Duhan van der Merwe has joined up with Gregor Townsend’s men ahead of the BT Murrayfield clash.
Glasgow prop Bhatti received treatment shortly after coming off the bench in Saturday’s win over Connacht and has been replaced by Allan Dell of London Irish.
Bhatti wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to be out injured so close to the tournament. All the best to everyone playing.”
Wingers van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe have both joined up with the squad after missing the start of the training camp through illness.
Sean Maitland has returned to Saracens after being called up in their absence last week.
The Scottish Rugby Union also announced that Josh Bayliss would continue his recovery from concussion at Bath.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies