Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scotland handed Jonny Gray boost ahead of England clash

The Exeter lock was not present at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the SRU described as ‘an ongoing medical issue’

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 30 January 2023 17:22
Comments
Jonny Gray is back with the Scotland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jonny Gray is back with the Scotland squad (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jonny Gray has joined up with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against England.

The Exeter lock was not present at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the Scottish Rugby Union described as “an ongoing medical issue”.

Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson was called into the squad on a temporary basis.

However, Gray started for the Chiefs on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership and scored a try in their victory over Gloucester.

A brief SRU statement read: “After missing the training week in Edinburgh, Gray has rejoined the squad in Spain.

Recommended

“Jamie Hodgson has remained with his club.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in