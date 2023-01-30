Scotland handed Jonny Gray boost ahead of England clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jonny Gray has joined up with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations opener against England.

The Exeter lock was not present at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the Scottish Rugby Union described as “an ongoing medical issue”.

Edinburgh’s Jamie Hodgson was called into the squad on a temporary basis.

However, Gray started for the Chiefs on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership and scored a try in their victory over Gloucester.

A brief SRU statement read: “After missing the training week in Edinburgh, Gray has rejoined the squad in Spain.

“Jamie Hodgson has remained with his club.”