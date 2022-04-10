Scotland remain winless after being blown away by first-half France display
Scotland 8-28 France: It was too little, too late from the hosts as Les Blues continued their Grand Slam bid
A stunning first-half display helped France claim a 28-8 victory over Scotland in the Women's Six Nations.
France, who came into the game with two wins from their opening two games, continued their 100 per cent record by earning a 28-3 half-time lead in Glasgow.
Laure Sansus scored two tries, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet also crossing the line in a rampant opening 40 minutes. Tremouliere also brought her kicking boots, converting all four tries.
Scotland, who had exposed some holes in the French defence before the break, put up a spirited response in the second half and were camped in the visiting 22.
They eventually crossed the line in the 78th minute as Chloe Rollie went over after good work from Christine Belisle.
Helen Nelson missed the conversation for the Scots, who have now lost three from three.
