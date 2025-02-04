Gregor Brown eager to keep improving as he looks to push Scotland claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Versatile forward Gregor Brown is relishing the opportunities coming his way after emerging as one of Scotland’s most prominent second-row options for this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

The 23-year-old began his career as a back-rower but has been utilised more often as a lock since Glasgow coach Franco Smith played him in the number four jersey for a couple of games last May.

After winning his first two Scotland caps at blindside flanker against Canada and Chile in July, Brown played in the second row against Uruguay in the final match of the summer tour of the Americas and has continued to operate almost exclusively as a lock for club and country since then.

The departure of Richie Gray from Glasgow to Japan last autumn allied to injuries to Warriors clubmates Scott Cummings and Max Williamson opened up an opportunity for Brown to be named as the back-up lock to starting duo Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray for last Saturday’s championship opener at home to Italy.

After replacing Gray at 19-19 and helping the Scots to a 31-19 victory, the Aberdonian hopes to keep his place in the 23 for Sunday’s showdown at home to Ireland, with some even touting him to start against the defending champions.

Asked about his prospects of continuing to feature in the championship, Brown said: “Yeah, hopefully. I’m just trying to keep improving and keep moving forward. I think it’s so great to have Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist and other boys in and around the squad.

“They’re so experienced and they’ve been super helpful with me. Second row is still a position that I’m getting to grips with, you could say, but to have those two in the camp, they’ve honestly been so helpful.”

While Brown still views himself primarily as a back-rower, he is embracing the chance to get more game time and develop as a second-rower for both club and country.

“I think there’s certain aspects of the game that you’re focused on a little bit more at second row,” he said of the adaptation process. “So my line-out and stuff like that has been a real working point for me the past couple of months.

“But at the same time I also see it as adding value to when I do play in the back row. So just adding those skillsets and really tuning up on that is something that I’m keeping working on. I’m just trying to keep improving and whatever comes off the back of that will be.”

Saturday’s match against Italy was Brown’s fifth appearance for Scotland and his first in the Six Nations.

“It was unreal, it was such a special day for me and my family,” he said. “Coming on when it was pretty tight as well, it was pleasing to see the game out.

“It was so special back in the autumn, running out against Fiji and experiencing Murrayfield for the first time, and after that I just wanted to do it again.

“It wasn’t that long ago that I was sat in the stands, so to be stood on the pitch looking up at the stands during Flower of Scotland is something that words can’t really describe.”