Scotland v Ireland ‘needle’ is ‘more on the Irish side’, claims Gregor Townsend

“I don’t think there’s any extra rivalry, but it’s definitely more on the Irish side,” said Gregor Townsend ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Ireland.

“I think teams want to build up something to provide extra motivation so maybe it’s more on the Irish side or the Irish media side that there’s this rivalry or needle to give them extra motivation on why they want to win again.”

Scotland’s head coach has downplayed the rivalry ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match against Ireland, stating that the fixture holds no more significance than any other.

“Obviously they’ve won this fixture a number of times but we see this as a game where we respect Ireland a lot, admire what they’ve done over the last few years but it doesn’t stand out as a needle game for us.”

The Scots have yet to beat Ireland under Townsend’s leadership, but the coach stressed that his team sees the fixture as an opportunity to challenge themselves against one the world’s best.

“Look, they’re a top side and they have been for a number of years, clearly they’re favourites for this game and looking to win three Six Nations in a row, which would be unprecedented.

“So all credit to them, they’ve worked hard to be one of the top teams in the world and they’ve kept that going over the last couple of years.”

Scotland head coach has made three changes to his starting line-up, with Tom Jordan, Rory Sutherland, and Jack Dempsey coming in, while Stafford McDowall, Pierre Schoeman, and Jamie Ritchie move to the bench.

Scotland’s last victory over Ireland was in 2017 under Vern Cotter, and although much has been made of the rivalry, Townsend focuses on maintaining the team’s consistent approach for Sunday’s game at Murrayfield.

open image in gallery Mack Hansen (centre) will miss the match in Edinburgh (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Ireland have been forced into a late change for Sunday’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland at Murrayfield after Mack Hansen was ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The Connacht wing is replaced by Munster’s Calvin Nash, who comes straight into the starting XV despite not being named in the initial 23-man squad.

Hansen was a doubt due to a cut knee that forced him off in the opening weekend victory at home to England.

But, after recovering from that injury to be named in the line-up for Murrayfield, the 26-year-old has subsequently been ruled out with muscle tightness.

“Mack Hansen has been withdrawn from Sunday’s match day squad as a precaution due to hamstring tightness,” read an update from Irish Rugby on Saturday afternoon as the team trained at Murrayfield on the eve of their second match of the championship.

“Calvin Nash will take his place on the right wing and will make his ninth Ireland appearance.”

Includes reporting from PA