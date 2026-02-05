Scotland spring selection surprise with Blair Kinghorn out of Six Nations opener
Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe have been left out of the matchday squad entirely, with Darcy Graham on the bench
British and Irish Lion Blair Kinghorn has been dropped for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday with Tom Jordan taking his place.
Scotland will open their Six Nations campaign with a return to Rome for the first time since their disappointing defeat there in March 2024 and will be looking for a strong start to build on their fourth-placed finish last year.
Jordan has earned a starting berth at full-back, with Kinghorn dropped from the matchday squad by head coach Gregor Townsend.
Jamie Dobie has been handed a first Six Nations start and will line up on the wing opposite Kyle Steyn, with the Glasgow pair preferred to Edinburgh's Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe who have both been struggling for form recently.
Graham has been named on bench but there is no place in the 23 for Scotland's leading try-scorer Van der Merwe, who was dropped in the autumn following a dip in form since his involvement with the Lions last summer.
There was some concern over the fitness of Jack Dempsey after he suffered a foot injury but he has been selected to start at No 8.
Scotland XV to face Italy in Rome (Saturday 7 February, 2.10pm GMT): 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Jamie Dobie, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Tom Jordan.
Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Gregor Brown; 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Darcy Graham.
