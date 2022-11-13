Brave Scotland denied historic victory by late New Zealand surge

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s brave effort to earn a first ever victory over New Zealand fell agonisingly short in a 31-23 defeat at Murrayfield.

After 31 attempts, Scotland could sense a historic win over the All Blacks, but late tries from Scott Barrett and Mark Telea dashed hopes and ended a spirited performance from Gregor Townsend’s men.

The All Blacks came out fast, with tries from Samisoni Taukeiaho and Mark Telea, on debut, carving out a 14-0 lead after just eight minutes.

But a penalty try and yellow card for Anton Lienert-Brown inspired the hosts, with Darcy Graham running in to quickly level matters after 15 minutes.

The boot of Russell saw Scotland’s built a two-score lead, pushing their tally to 23 points - the most points scored against New Zealand since 1996.

But New Zealand rallied with Jordie Barrett hammering home a penalty before the visitors ruthlessly capitalised after Jack Dempsey earned a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Scotland desperately fended off the All Blacks from close range, but Scott Barrett bundled home and the conversion earned a slender lead for the first time in more than 50 minutes.

And in the final seconds before Scotland return to full strength, Telea scored his second score with three minutes remaining and Jordie Barrett dissected the posts superbly to open up an eight-point lead and confirm 17 unanswered points and finally break the hosts’ resistance.

More to follow...