Scotland name four uncapped players in Six Nations squad

Ben Healy is one of four uncapped players included in Gregor Townsend’s Scotland’s squad for the Six Nations.

The 23-year-old Munster stand-off, who will join Edinburgh in the summer, qualifies for Scotland through his mother and will provide back-up for Finn Russell at number 10.

Bath wing Ruaridh McConnochie, Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall and Leicester second-row Cameron Henderson are the other three included who are yet to feature for the national team.

Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson are included despite being sidelined by injury in recent months, but Darcy Graham, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Adam Hastings - who have also been battling fitness issues - have not made the 40-man squad.

More follows...