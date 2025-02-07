Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory Sutherland will make his first Six Nations start in three years after being selected ahead of Pierre Schoeman at loosehead for Scotland in Sunday’s showdown with Ireland at Murrayfield.

The 32-year-old Glasgow forward, who has 38 caps to his name, comes in for only his seventh international start since representing the British and Irish Lions in the summer tour of 2021. It will be Sutherland’s first start in the Six Nations since the victory at home to England in 2022.

Schoeman, Scotland’s first-choice loosehead since his debut in 2021, is on the bench in one of three changes to the side that started last weekend’s 31-19 win at home to Italy.

The other two additions are versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan, who replaces club-mate Stafford McDowall at centre, and Jack Dempsey, who starts at number eight with Jamie Ritchie – who agreed a deal this week to join Perpignan from Edinburgh – dropping to the bench.

Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner, added to the squad this week after recovering from injury, is named among the subs alongside fellow forwards Ewan Ashman, Schoeman, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown and Ritchie in a 6-2 split – with McDowall and scrum-half Jamie Dobie the two backs on the bench.

The Scots are aiming to stop a 10-game losing streak against the Irish, stretching back to February 2017.

"It will be a very physical game," Townsend said. "The cohesion they (Ireland) have in their squad, with players that have won a lot of caps together and play together at club level, means the team is full of experienced players.

"Rory [Sutherland] has been competing hard with Pierre [Schoeman] for a starting place. He has been in great form this year and is in peak physical shape. With Jack [Dempsey], it is just a case of him getting more minutes. He has trained really well and is looking confident.

“Then Tom [Jordan] made a good impact (against Italy), I thought he called for the ball a lot and was really aggressive in defence. It was a really good follow-up from what he had done for us in November.”

Scotland starting XV: 15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Jonny Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Sam Skinner, 20. Gregor Brown, 21. Jamie Ritchie, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Stafford McDowall