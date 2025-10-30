Liam McConnell to make Scotland debut as Stafford McDowall captains heavily-rotated side for USA
Flanker McConnell makes his Test bow as Duhan van der Merwe earns a 50th cap
Burgeoning back-rower Liam McConnell will make his Scotland rugby debut and record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe will win his 50th cap after the Edinburgh pair were selected to start in Saturday's Test against USA at Murrayfield.
With English and French-based players like Finn Russell, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn and Ben White unavailable for selection until the following weekend, head coach Gregor Townsend has opted for an experimental line-up, interspersed with senior players like Van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Jack Dempsey and Scott Cummings.
Edinburgh front-rowers Paddy Harrison and D'Arcy Rae will win their fourth and third caps respectively in a pack featuring 21-year-old blindside flanker McConnell, who was rewarded with a maiden call-up after starting four of his club's five United Rugby Championship matches this term.
With Sione Tuipulotu being kept in reserve for next weekend's match against New Zealand, his fellow Glasgow centre Stafford McDowall will captain the side.
Scrum-half Jamie Dobie and lock Cummings have been named as vice-captains.
Edinburgh hooker Harri Morris will have the chance to win his first cap off the bench, while Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury is in line for his first cap since the summer of 2022 after being listed among the substitutes.
Scotland XV to face USA at Murrayfield (Saturday 1 November, kick off 5.40pm BST): 1 Rory Sutherland, 2 Patrick Harrison, 3 D’Arcy Rae; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Marshall Sykes; 6 Liam McConnell, 7 Dylan Richardson, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Jamie Dobie, 10 Adam Hastings; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Stafford McDowall, 13 Ollie Smith, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Kyle Rowe.
Replacements: 16 Harri Morris, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Murphy Walker, 19 Alex Samuel, 20 Max Williamson, 21 Magnus Bradbury; 22 George Horne, 23 Ross Thompson.
