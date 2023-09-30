Fiji vs Georgia referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Karl Dickson?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England’s Karl Dickson is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The former professional player ended a long top-level career in 2017 having narrowly missed out on international caps.

Younger brother Lee, also a scrum half, appeared 18 times for England between 2012 and 2014.

However, Karl has rapidly risen through the refereeing ranks after starting his officiating journey while still playing for Harlequins.

He joined the Rugby Football Union’s Professional Game Match Officials Team (PGMOT) on retirement, and three years later made the step up to test level.

He made his Six Nations debut last year and made the cut for this year’s global tournament as one of four English referees.

Which games is Karl Dickson refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Wales v Portugal – Pool C (16 September, Nice)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

ARs: Luke Pearce (Eng) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)

Scotland v Tonga – Pool B (24 September, Nice)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Fiji v Georgia – Pool C (30 September, Bordeaux)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

ARs: Jaco Peyper (SA) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

France v Italy – Pool A (6 October, Lyon)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

ARs: Luke Pearce (Eng) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)