Scotland survive furious fightback as long Welsh losing run goes on

Tom Jordan and Blair Kinghorn both scored doubles in Scotland’s five-try 35-29 victory over Wales at Murrayfield as the visitors went down to a 16th consecutive Test defeat and a 10th straight loss in the Six Nations.

With their own hopes of contending for the title already over after losing their previous two matches against Ireland and England, the Scots needed a strong response against a struggling Welsh side intent on backing up a heartening display against Ireland in Matt Sherratt’s first game in interim charge.

For the most part, Gregor Townsend’s side delivered as they ran in four tries before the break to lead by 20 points before opening up a 35-8 lead by the hour, leaving them on course to eclipse their record 28-point victory over the Welsh two years ago.

However, as the Scots suffered one of their trademark flaky periods in the final quarter, Wales – who scored in the first half through Blair Murray – made the scoreline far more respectable with tries from Ben Thomas, Teddy Williams and Max Llewellyn.

Talismanic Scotland co-captain Finn Russell had come under scrutiny after missing all three of his goal-kicks against England last time out, but this time his contribution from the tee proved crucial as he bounced back to nail all five of his conversions before being replaced just after the hour.

With Murrayfield bathed in glorious spring sunshine as the players took to the field, the visitors made a bright start, getting off the mark with less than three minutes on the clock through Gareth Anscombe’s penalty.

Scotland soon sparked into life, however, and they got themselves up and running with a superb multi-phase try in the fifth minute. Darcy Graham – back in the side after concussion – was instrumental, darting incisively towards the 22 before a perfectly-timed pass over his left shoulder to Kinghorn, who powered beyond the challenge of Anscombe to score.

open image in gallery Blair Kinghorn scored two of Scotland’s five tries ( Getty Images )

The Welsh were undone again in the 11th minute when Jordan raced in behind the posts to finish off a lovely flowing move involving Duhan van der Merwe and Huw Jones.

Scotland had some sloppy moments when they got into promising positions, paving the way for Wales to reduce their deficit in the 24th minute as Anscombe’s deft chip over the top sent Murray scampering in for an easy touchdown. Anscombe hit the post with his conversion attempt.

The hosts reasserted their authority in the 27th minute when Graham burst over for the 30th try of his Test career after some sublime play from Russell, selling Anscombe a dummy, to set him clear.

A Welsh meltdown just after the half hour allowed the men in dark blue to extend their advantage to 20 points. Prop Willgriff John was sin-binned for cynical play in the 31st minute, and Scotland swiftly scored again following some calamitous play from the visitors inside their own 22.

Ben Thomas’ kick to the right was overhit and as Murray – at full stretch – just managed to flick it back in to Thomas, the centre fumbled the ball allowing Jordan to dash in for his second of the match.

open image in gallery Tom Jordan and Blair Kinghorn both scored doubles ( PA Wire )

Scotland’s backs were having a field day and Kinghorn followed Jordan in doubling his tally eight minutes after the interval after good play from Jones and Russell to send him through a gap.

Wales’ deficit was trimmed to 20 points once more in the 61st minute when Thomas made amends for his earlier error by evading Van der Merwe and Zander Fagerson to bolt over, with replacement Jarrod Evans adding the extras.

open image in gallery Max Llewellyn secured Wales two losing bonus points ( Getty Images )

Scotland, having looked so comfortable on the hour, suddenly seemed rattled and Wales roared back to within just six points by close of play as Williams and Llewellyn both crossed the whitewash to earn two unlikely losing bonus points.

