Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland will take perhaps their most complete side ever to the 2023 Rugby World Cup but know that they face a difficult itinerary in France.

Gregor Townsend has forged a fine team since taking charge in 2017, bouncing back from a pool stage exit four years ago to earn himself a contract extension ahead of this tournament after a strong Six Nations showing.

But with Ireland and South Africa, two of the four leading contenders for the trophy, and a dangerous Tonga alongside them in Pool B, Scotland could well find themselves battling to make a quarter-final again.

Still, Townsend’s band of history-makers have a habit of proving people wrong and are more than capable of progressing.

Here is the World Cup schedule for Scotland and their possible route to the final.

Scotland pool fixtures:

Scotland are in Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Sunday 10 September: South Africa vs Scotland, Pool B (Marseille, 4.45pm)

Sunday 24 September:Scotland vs Tonga, Pool B (Nice, 4.45pm)

Saturday 30 September: Scotland vs Romania, Pool B (Lille, 8pm)

Saturday 7 October: Ireland vs Scotland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm