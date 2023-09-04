Jump to content

Scotland Rugby World Cup fixtures: Full schedule and route to the final

Scotland have been drawn in Pool B for the tournament in France

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 04 September 2023 08:44
Comments
(Getty Images)

Scotland will take perhaps their most complete side ever to the 2023 Rugby World Cup but know that they face a difficult itinerary in France.

Gregor Townsend has forged a fine team since taking charge in 2017, bouncing back from a pool stage exit four years ago to earn himself a contract extension ahead of this tournament after a strong Six Nations showing.

But with Ireland and South Africa, two of the four leading contenders for the trophy, and a dangerous Tonga alongside them in Pool B, Scotland could well find themselves battling to make a quarter-final again.

Still, Townsend’s band of history-makers have a habit of proving people wrong and are more than capable of progressing.

Here is the World Cup schedule for Scotland and their possible route to the final.

Scotland pool fixtures:

Scotland are in Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Sunday 10 September: South Africa vs Scotland, Pool B (Marseille, 4.45pm)

Sunday 24 September:Scotland vs Tonga, Pool B (Nice, 4.45pm)

Saturday 30 September: Scotland vs Romania, Pool B (Lille, 8pm)

Saturday 7 October: Ireland vs Scotland, Pool B (Paris, 8pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday 14 October: Quarter-Final 2 (Winner Pool B vs Runner-Up Pool A) - Paris, 8pm

Sunday 15 October: Quarter-Final 4 (Winner Pool A vs Runner-Up Pool B) - Paris, 8pm

SEMI-FINALS

Friday 20 October: Semi-Final 1 (Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF2) - Paris, 8pm

Saturday 21 October: Semi-Final 2 (Winner of QF4 vs Winner of QF4) - Paris, 8pm

FINAL

Saturday 28 October: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2, Paris, 8pm

