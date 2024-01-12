Mark Dodson to stand down as Scottish Rugby chief executive later this year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Dodson has announced that he will step down from his position as chief executive of Scottish Rugby in the summer of 2024, bringing to an end a near-13-year reign.

The Englishman was appointed in September 2011 and his most recent contract, signed in 2022, was due to take him up to June 2025, but the 63-year-old revealed on Friday morning that he will instead depart this year.

Dodson’s decision comes in the wake of a financial year in which Scottish Rugby reported losses of £10million and faced criticism of the governing body’s handling of the death of Scotland Women international Siobhan Cattigan.

Scottish Rugby said in a statement: “The timing aligns with the start of the new Rugby World Cup cycle and also provides clarity for applicants as recruitment processes to appoint a new chief executive and performance director get underway”.

Dodson told Scottish Rugby: “I’ve been reflecting post the 2023 World Cup and felt it was the right time to bring my Scottish Rugby role to a close and begin looking forward to the next chapter in my career.

“With several key organisational elements now in place such as the new governance structure becoming operational, working closely with the new Scottish Rugby Limited Board chair John McGuigan and our national and professional teams settled I felt it was only right to make my intentions known.

“As work progresses on our new 10-year strategy and given I wasn’t going to be in post to see it delivered beyond 2025, I think it’s right and appropriate to give space for the new CEO to come in and take that important work forward.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed my time with Scottish Rugby so far and remain fully committed to our objectives in the coming months. Being chief executive of this great organisation for 13 years has been a privilege.”

Mark has made a significant contribution to Scottish Rugby during his tenure John McGuigan

McGuigan, appointed chair of Scottish Rugby last year, paid tribute to Dodson who was appointed just before the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

“Mark has given over a decade of his career to Scottish Rugby so it is understandable that this was a significant decision,” he said.

“It will though enable us to progress the recruitment for the new performance director and his own successor as chief executive in an open and transparent manner and for that I’d like to thank him.

“Mark has made a significant contribution to Scottish Rugby during his tenure including navigating the Covid pandemic. I’d like to thank him personally for working with me and welcoming me into Scottish Rugby.

“The SRL Board and I will continue to draw on Mark’s extensive knowledge and expertise in the coming months until a date for Mark’s departure, which will be over the summer, is agreed.”