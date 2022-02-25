Six Nations 2022: What are the fixtures this weekend?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans have returned to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.

Supporters being back in the six iconic stadiums have enlivened rugby’s grand old continental competition after the previous two editions were held partially or totally behind-closed-doors.

Restrictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location but once those were lifted, it was full speed ahead.

The six teams are battling across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament set to be decided by the traditional climax on ‘Super Saturday’ in what is proving to be an exceptionally competitive and hard-fought 128th edition of the competition.

Wales are the reigning champions but suffered a Round 1 defeat to begin their title defence and have come up against a set of stern challengers as England, France, Ireland and Scotland build on encouraging Autumn Nations Series campaigns, while there have been positive signs from a young Italy side hoping to cause a shock.

Here is everything you need to know including all the results so far and the fixtures this weekend:

When is the Six Nations?

The Six Nations began on Saturday 5 February, with Ireland beating Wales in Dublin, Scotland edging past England at Murrayfield and France downing Italy in Paris a day later.

The first three rounds take place in February, with Rounds 4 and 5 coming in mid-March, as the 2022 Six Nations concludes with three consecutive matches on ‘Super Saturday’ on 19 March. Wales finish with an encounter against Italy, Ireland host Scotland and England will be in Paris to take on France.

What is the fixture schedule?

ROUND 1

Saturday 5 February

Ireland 29-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 20-17 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Sunday 6 February

France 37-10 Italy (Stade de France, Paris)

ROUND 2

Saturday 12 February

Wales 20-17 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

France 30-24 Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 13 February

Italy 0-33 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

ROUND 3

Saturday 26 February

Scotland vs France, 2.15pm GMT (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England vs Wales, 4.45pm GMT (Twickenham Stadium, London)

Sunday 27 February

Ireland vs Italy, 3pm GMT (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

ROUND 4

Friday 11 March

Wales vs France, 8pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Wales)

Saturday 12 March

Italy vs Scotland, 2.15pm GMT (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

England vs Ireland, 4.45pm GMT (Twickenham Stadium, London)

ROUND 5

Saturday 19 March

Wales vs Italy, 2.15pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 4.45pm GMT (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

France vs England, 8pm GMT (Stade de France, Paris)