Wales to host England on final weekend of 2025 Six Nations as fixtures confirmed

Wales will host England on the final weekend of the 2025 Six Nations with the fixtures for next year’s championship confirmed.

The two rivals will meet at the Principality Stadium in the middle fixture of “Super Saturday”, with Italy hosting Ireland and France taking on Scotland on the potential deciding day of the tournament.

France will kick off the championship against Wales on Friday 31 January in Paris, with England facing a daunting trip to Dublin and Scotland hosting Italy.

The 2025 tournament will be the last year of BBC and ITV’s shared deal to broadcast the Six Nations in the United Kingdom, with S4C again providing Welsh language coverage.

France Television will be the home of the Championship for French fans, RTE and Virgin Media will once again cover the games in Ireland. In Italy, Sky Italia will continue their coverage of the Championship in 2025.

“The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is one of the most anticipated sports events of any year, delivering blockbuster entertainment for fans all over the world,” said Tom Harrison, Six Nations chief executive. “The Championship never fails to deliver unpredictable excitement, bringing fans together for this annual feast of rugby.

“The next instalment of fixtures is always keenly anticipated by fans, and alongside comprehensive broadcast plans, Six Nations fans can start looking forward to what is in store next year.”

Men’s Six Nations 2025 fixtures (all times GMT)

Round One

France vs Wales, 8.15pm, Friday 31 January

Scotland vs Italy, 2.15pm, Saturday 1 February

Ireland vs England, 4.45pm, Saturday 1 February

Round Two

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Saturday 8 February

England vs France, 4.45pm, Saturday 8 February

Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Sunday 9 February

Round Three

Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Saturday 22 February

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Saturday 22 February

Italy vs France, 3pm, Sunday 23 February

Round Four

Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, Saturday 8 March

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Saturday 8 March

England vs Italy, 3pm, Sunday 9 March

Round Five

Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Saturday 16 March

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Saturday 16 March

France vs Scotland, 8pm, Saturday 16 March