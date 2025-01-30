Six Nations stands as a rare shining light amid rugby's turmoil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Into the Colosseum the Six Nations captains strode, their pre-tournament pleasantries and plush pictures given extra allure by a backdrop of Roman ruin. Gone are the days of stuffy stiff-collared shirts at private members’ clubs in west London, giving way to a more appropriate setting for these modern-day gladiators. Swords drawn, shields up – let battle begin.

The launch of the tournament in the Eternal City came as a nod to the 25 years since the Azzurri’s arrival meant Five became Six and this championship became an even larger commercial behemoth. In that time, this grand old beast has swelled in size and stature, an almost irreproachable tournament of such riches and rewards that heralds the change of seasons and muscles in on an increasingly monopolised sporting discourse. This sport faces a great many challenges but this marvellous tournament is not one of them; let us revel in its enduring excellence.

open image in gallery Another open edition of the Six Nations is set to begin ( INPHO/Billy Stickland )

One only needs to look at that first Six Nations to be taken with its charms. Then, Scotland began as reigning champions but found their nose bloodied and eye blackened by the new boys as Italy announced their arrival. A few short weeks later, Duncan Hodge dashed England’s grand slam dreams at Murrayfield; the writhing, fickle serpent that is the Six Nations can, and will, bite all.

Last year, Ireland’s double grand slam destiny came crashing down with an England bolt from the blue even more unexpected in retrospect. Italy are a growing force; Scotland never more settled; France as captivating and confounding as ever. Who knows, perhaps even Wales find a way to end their pain? The average margin of victory in last year’s tournament was lower than ever before; this competition might just be getting better.

“Some countries might not have the same depth or they have injury concerns, but the starting XVs of all six countries are going to be strong and home advantage, momentum, luck with injuries and bounce of the ball could decide results,” Gregor Townsend, who has seen it all as player and now Scotland coach, forecast. “I think it’s a fascinating tournament.

“Ireland are the reigning champions, France had a really good November, other teams are competing to do better and do well in this year’s championship, so we know it’s going to be five very tough fixtures for us against quality sides.”

Scotland may possess the Five Nations crown in perpetuity but a championship since the expansion still eludes them. A nation of pessimists may have taken a perverse pride in dark injury forces conspiring against them just as fates seemed to be aligning for a title tilt; for neutrals, injuries to Sione Tuipulotu, Scott Cummings and others are a bitter blow. The work that Townsend has done to forge a squad that blends steel with quicksilver can go underrated but until his team prove an ability to produce five consistent performances and back up big wins, their drought will surely continue.

open image in gallery Gregor Townsend (right) has lost captain Sione Tuipulotu to injury ( PA Wire )

Despite those injury issues, one could still suggest their stability is a strength. Tuipulotu’s absence means that Scotland embark with the same coach and captains as began the 2024 Six Nations – something that is not true of Ireland, England, France or Wales.

Indeed, the defending Irish champions go in search of an unprecedented third consecutive title with new men at the helm on both fronts. Both have come naturally with Caelan Doris emerging as the skipper to lead them forward in 2024, and Simon Easterby taking temporary charge while Andy Farrell casts his discerning eye over the tournament more widely in his role as British and Irish Lions boss. November was not necessarily entirely positive for Ireland despite a record of three wins from four, with the All Blacks breaching their Dublin fortress and growing concerns about the age profile of a squad still heavily reliant on a few old warriors.

open image in gallery Ireland are hoping to defend their title and secure three successive competition crowns ( Getty Images )

Yet one feels that, with England and France both travelling to Dublin, a three-peat may just be on the cards. There is a key call to be made at fly half where Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast jostle along provincial lines, but Easterby has proved an outstanding lieutenant as Farrell built an empire and might just eye this as a rare opportunity to shine in the spotlight.

As it has done for the past few years, that Irish/French battle on 8 March will be a colossal, critical contest. The hosts’ Thracian stylings contrast with the Murillo might of Fabien Galthie’s side so wonderfully, and France surely have a point or two to prove after a disappointing campaign last time around. It helps, of course, to have the great Antoine Dupont back from his sevens sojourn – an Olympic gold in his pocket, the best player on the planet will now look to secure silverware for a nation that has just one title since 2010.

This generation of leading French fancies does at least have the winning experiences of 2022 upon which to draw, unlike England. It has been a winter of discontent for all within English rugby, uprisings in the shires and industrial disputes perhaps bringing about a change in premiership. On the pitch, there will certainly be new leadership as Maro Itoje finally ascends to the high office for which he has long seemed certain to reach.

open image in gallery Maro Itoje will lead England having been appointed captain ( Getty Images )

With a different sequential structure, one could foresee a side of grand potential at last becoming the sum of their parts, but it is a brutal and potentially bruising opening for Steve Borthwick’s squad. Ireland away, France at home – the scars of those fixtures two years ago still smart.

Italy endured a year of two halves in 2024, initial optimism under Gonzalo Quesada thanks to a Six Nations that brought two wins and a draw punctured somewhat by a couple of autumn missteps. But the odds for the long-time also-rans are beginning to shorten – get their gallop right, and just about anyone is now beatable for the Azzurri.

A fight for the wooden spoon, alas, does feel likely, but Italy’s eviction from the basement will be complete unless Wales end their winless run. Wails of woe echo around chambers of Cardiff with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) locked seemingly in a state of perma-review, but Warren Gatland insists that his team are not to be overlooked.

“People are writing us off, and I said it before the World Cup as well, you write us off at your peril,” Gatland said. “We have just got to create some confidence and self-belief within us within our group, and almost like a siege mentality in terms of going to Paris. It is the strongest that I’ve ever seen the Six Nations in terms of the quality of players and the quality of the teams.”

The fact it is a Lions year creates a canvas behind all of the action, those eligible hoping to paint their place on the plane to Australia as Farrell watches on. In such context, those battles within battles become even more key: Doris and Itoje as opposing captains on the opening weekend; Finn Russell against the rest at fly half. But the Six Nations has never needed that extra meaning. A baying public clamours for the conflict and competition that this championship always delivers. Are you not entertained?