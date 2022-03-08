What are the Six Nations fixtures this weekend?

The 2022 Six Nations enters its final stretch with back-to-back rounds of fixtures to decide the championship.

After the second fallow week of the tournament, all six sides are back in action in Round Four.

France continued their charge towards a Grand Slam in Round Three with a fine performance at Murrayfield against Scotland, while England kept their hopes alive by holding off Wales at Twickenham.

Ireland, comfortable winners over an unfortunate Italy last time out, now travel to face Eddie Jones’ side in a meeting of the two contenders who still harbour hopes of beating France to the title.

Here is everything you need to know including all the results so far and the fixtures this weekend:

When is the Six Nations?

The Six Nations began on Saturday 5 February, with Ireland beating Wales in Dublin, Scotland edging past England at Murrayfield and France downing Italy in Paris a day later.

The first three rounds took place in February, with Rounds 4 and 5 closing the championship in mid-March as the 2022 Six Nations concludes with three consecutive matches on ‘Super Saturday’ on 19 March. Wales finish with an encounter against Italy, Ireland host Scotland and England will be in Paris to take on France.

What is the fixture schedule?

ROUND 1

Saturday 5 February

Ireland 29-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 20-17 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Sunday 6 February

France 37-10 Italy (Stade de France, Paris)

ROUND 2

Saturday 12 February

Wales 20-17 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

France 30-24 Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday 13 February

Italy 0-33 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

ROUND 3

Saturday 26 February

Scotland 17-36 (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 23-19 Wales (Twickenham Stadium, London)

Sunday 27 February

Ireland 57-6 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

ROUND 4

Friday 11 March

Wales vs France, 8pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Wales)

Saturday 12 March

Italy vs Scotland, 2.15pm GMT (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

England vs Ireland, 4.45pm GMT (Twickenham Stadium, London)

ROUND 5

Saturday 19 March

Wales vs Italy, 2.15pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Ireland vs Scotland, 4.45pm GMT (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

France vs England, 8pm GMT (Stade de France, Paris)