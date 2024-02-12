Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Six Nations is back with Ireland looking to defend their grand slam crown and continuing a perfect start with a comprehensive win over Italy.

The start of a new cycle has seen a significant change to the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France, but Andy Farrell’s side appear to remain the best side in the championship.

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France all began this campaign with new captains at the helm, while Italy are off to a mixed start to life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-World Cup coaching change.

Can anyone prevent Ireland from going back-to-back?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Six Nations?

The 2024 men’s Six Nations starts on Friday 2 February and will conclude with “Super Saturday”, with the final three games all held on Saturday 16 March.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game live on the BBC and ITV, who share the rights to the Six Nations. Coverage will be available online via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Which cities are hosting games?

While England (Twickenham), Wales (Cardiff), Scotland (Edinburgh), Italy (Rome) and Ireland (Dublin) are all in their traditional homes, France have been forced to relocate their fixtures from the Stade de France due to the Paris Olympics. Fabien Galthie’s side will instead play in Marseille, Lille and Lyon — all three cities hosted games during the World Cup.

2024 Six Nations full schedule

Round 1

France 17-38 Ireland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Italy 24-27 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Wales 26-27 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Round 2

Scotland 16-20 France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 16-14 Wales (Twickenham, London)

Ireland 36-0 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Round 3

Ireland vs Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 24 February, 2.15pm GMT

Scotland vs England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh) - Saturday 24 February, 4.45pm GMT

France vs Italy (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille) - Sunday 25 February, 3pm GMT

Round 4

Italy vs Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) - Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm GMT

England vs Ireland (Twickenham, London) - Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm GMT

Wales vs France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Sunday 10 March, 3pm GMT

Round 5

Wales vs Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 16 March, 2.15pm GMT

Ireland vs Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 16 March, 4.45pm GMT

France vs England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon) - Saturday 16 March, 8pm GMT