The Six Nations is back with Ireland looking to defend their grand slam crown and finding the perfect start with emphatic wins over France, Italy and Wales

The start of a new cycle has seen a significant change to the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France all began the campaign with new captains at the helm, while Italy have made a promising start to life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-World Cup coaching change.

Scotland, denied cruelly against the French in round two, will be hoping to build on a third-placed finish a year ago as they look to deny Ireland back-to-back triumphs. Here’s everything you need to know and the latest rugby tips and betting odds:

When is the 2024 Six Nations?

The 2024 men’s Six Nations started on Friday 2 February and concludes with “Super Saturday”, with the final three games all held on Saturday 16 March.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game live on the BBC and ITV, who share the rights to the Six Nations. Coverage will be available online via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

2024 Six Nations full schedule

Round 1

France 17-38 Ireland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Italy 24-27 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Wales 26-27 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Round 2

Scotland 16-20 France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 16-14 Wales (Twickenham, London)

Ireland 36-0 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Round 3

Ireland 31-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 30-21 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

France 13-13 Italy (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille)

Round 4

Italy vs Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) - Saturday 9 March, 2.15pm GMT

England vs Ireland (Twickenham, London) - Saturday 9 March, 4.45pm GMT

Wales vs France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Sunday 10 March, 3pm GMT

Round 5

Wales vs Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 16 March, 2.15pm GMT

Ireland vs Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 16 March, 4.45pm GMT

France vs England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon) - Saturday 16 March, 8pm GMT