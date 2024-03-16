Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Six Nations title is still on the line on Super Saturday after a shock weekend of results in the penultimate round.

England denied Ireland a bid at consecutive grand slams with their best performance of the Steve Borthwick era at Twickenham, while reviving their own hopes of winning the championship.

Ireland’s title defence remains in their own hands and they will retain their Six Nations crown if they avoid defeat to Scotland, and even then England must secure a bonus-point victory in France.

Wales and Italy will battle to avoid the wooden spoon, with Warren Gatland’s side still yet to secure a victory while Italy are fresh off the back of their memorable home win over Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know and the latest rugby tips and betting odds:

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game live on the BBC and ITV, who share the rights to the Six Nations. Coverage will be available online via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

2024 Six Nations full schedule

Round 5

Wales vs Italy (Principality Stadium, Cardiff) - Saturday 16 March, 2.15pm GMT - BBC One

Ireland vs Scotland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) - Saturday 16 March, 4.45pm GMT - ITV 1

France vs England (Groupama Stadium, Lyon) - Saturday 16 March, 8pm GMT - ITV 1

2024 Six Nations results

Round 1

France 17-38 Ireland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Italy 24-27 England (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

Wales 26-27 Scotland (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Round 2

Scotland 16-20 France (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

England 16-14 Wales (Twickenham, London)

Ireland 36-0 Italy (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Round 3

Ireland 31-7 Wales (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

Scotland 30-21 England (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

France 13-13 Italy (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille)

Round 4

Italy 31-29 Scotland (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

England 23-22 Ireland (Twickenham, London)

Wales 24-45 France (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)