This year’s Six Nations will be “a championship for the ages” according to The Independent’s Harry Latham-Coyle, as it returns with renewed vitality after the pandemic forced last year’s edition behind closed doors.

“It could be the most competitive and open Six Nations in history,” according to Italy’s head coach Kieran Crowley.

Things will kick off in Dublin with Ireland vs Wales on Saturday 5 February at 2.15pm. This “classic Six Nations encounter should be a perfect starter”, according to Latham-Coyle.

England will take on Scotland in Edinburgh at 4.45pm, with 23-year-old Tom Curry stepping up to captain England, who have been ravaged by injury.

England head coach Eddie Jones has suggested that Scotland are “red-hot favourites”, which may be another of his regular attempts at performative under-doggery but Gregor Townsend’s side will certainly be confident after ending their Twickenham drought last year.

On Sunday 6 February France will play Italy at 3pm.

