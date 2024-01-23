How to watch new Six Nations Netflix documentary

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are set to be offered new insight into rugby’s biggest annual championship with the release of a documentary chronicling the Six Nations.

Six Nations: Full Contact follows the 2023 edition of the event, with cameras inside each camp throughout the tournament.

Produced by the makers of Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive”, the documentary features both behind-the-scenes footage and on-field action and airs with just over a week to go until the start of the 2024 Six Nations.

Ireland’s pursuit of a grand slam features prominently, while there is also a focus on some of the sport’s stars, including Finn Russell and Ellis Genge.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Six Nations: Full Contact and how can I watch it?

The eight-episode documentary follows all six teams during last year’s Six Nations. It will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 24 January.

Who made the documentary?

The documentary was produced by Box to Box, the company behind fellow Netflix shows “Drive to Survive”, “Break Point” and “Full Swing”. James Gay-Rees served as key executive producer, and Josh Jacobs as series director.

Which players and coaches feature prominently?

While the series is a comprehensive look at the 2023 Six Nations, a number of individuals feature prominently, including: