How to watch new Six Nations Netflix documentary
Everything you need to know about Six Nations: Full Contact
Fans are set to be offered new insight into rugby’s biggest annual championship with the release of a documentary chronicling the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Full Contact follows the 2023 edition of the event, with cameras inside each camp throughout the tournament.
Produced by the makers of Formula 1’s “Drive to Survive”, the documentary features both behind-the-scenes footage and on-field action and airs with just over a week to go until the start of the 2024 Six Nations.
Ireland’s pursuit of a grand slam features prominently, while there is also a focus on some of the sport’s stars, including Finn Russell and Ellis Genge.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What is Six Nations: Full Contact and how can I watch it?
The eight-episode documentary follows all six teams during last year’s Six Nations. It will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 24 January.
Who made the documentary?
The documentary was produced by Box to Box, the company behind fellow Netflix shows “Drive to Survive”, “Break Point” and “Full Swing”. James Gay-Rees served as key executive producer, and Josh Jacobs as series director.
Which players and coaches feature prominently?
While the series is a comprehensive look at the 2023 Six Nations, a number of individuals feature prominently, including:
- England prop Ellis Genge
- England full back Freddie Steward
- Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit
- Wales fly half Dan Biggar
- Scotland fly half Finn Russell
- Scotland full back Stuart Hogg
- France centre Gael Fickou
- France scrum half Antoine Dupont
- Italy flanker Seb Negri
- Italy scrum half Stephen Varney
- Ireland prop Andrew Porter
- Scotland full back Blair Kinghorn
- Wales head coach Warren Gatland
- Italy head coach Kieran Crowley
- Italy assistant coach Neil Barnes
- Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty
- England fly half Marcus Smith
- England head coach Steve Borthwick
- Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend
- France defence coach Shaun Edwards
