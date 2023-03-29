Ireland’s Grand Slam winners snubbed as Antoine Dupont wins Six Nations award

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been named Six Nations Player of the Championship for the third time.

Dupont polled 26 per cent of the 138,000 fans who voted, adding the award to his successes of 2020 and 2022 to become only the second player alongside Brian O’Driscoll to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Also on the shortlist were his Les Bleus’ team-mates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud and Ireland’s Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

Dupont was outstanding at the back end of the tournament, especially in the record victory over England at Twickenham in round four.

The 26-year-old France skipper has been acclaimed despite his side finishing runners up behind Grand Slam winners Ireland.

Andy Farrell’s champions supply 10 players to the team of the tournament, including the entire pack except Les Bleus lock Thibaud Flament.