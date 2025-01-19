Captain Sione Tuipulotu an injury concern for Scotland ahead of Six Nations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is facing a pre-Six Nations sweat after key duo Sione Tuipulotu and Scott Cummings emerged as injury concerns ahead of the championship.

There is particular worry around the fitness of captain Tuipulotu, who has suffered a pectoral injury, with Glasgow head coach Franco Smith hinting that – but refusing to confirm – he fears a lengthy spell on the sidelines for the centre.

The 27-year-old played no part in Saturday’s Champions Cup defeat at Harlequins, although his club were adamant he was always due to be rested for the match at the Stoop regardless of injury.

Asked for an update on Tuipulotu immediately after the game, Smith said: “He had an assessment this morning (Saturday). I don’t know the extent of it yet. I know that the feedback around the player will be given tonight and tomorrow.“As we have been involved down here [in London for the Quins match], I haven’t heard the final assessment yet.

“I think he might have injured his pec. It was a freakish injury. It was just something that happened. We weren’t suspicious about it, we just wanted to make sure it was nothing serious. But we will have more clarity tomorrow.”

Tuipulotu was due to join up with the rest of the Scotland squad in Edinburgh later today to begin preparations for the Six Nations, with the opener against Italy at Murrayfield a week on Saturday.

Asked how much of a blow it would be if Tuipulotu – widely expected to be part of the British and Irish Lions squad this summer – was to miss any or all of the championship, Smith said little to douse concern that the influential back is facing a period on the sidelines.

“It is not just the player but as a person and a player in our environment, he brings a lot of confidence to the people around him,” said the Glasgow head coach.

“So, I think it will be for everyone a loss if it is that serious, but I can still think that there is enough of the season for him still to contribute, so I hope that it is not such a serious injury that it will be particularly long.

“He will go into the Scotland camp and be managed by their medical team as well so as a collective, all the communication will be done once we have clarity on what the outcome is.

“I’m just going to say that I don’t know currently, let’s see what the result says.”

Townsend spoke on Wednesday about how much of an impact injuries to key players could have on the prospects of the respective teams in what he expects to be a tightly-contested Six Nations.

And the Scotland head coach was given further cause for concern on Saturday night when another member of his regular starting XV went off injured in Glasgow’s match at the the Stoop, with second-rower Cummings sustaining a forearm injury.

The lock was taken to a hospital for scans, with clarity expected today.

“We hope and pray that it is not that serious,” said Smith.

Bath centre Cam Redpath, Glasgow duo Max Williamson and Kyle Steyn, plus Edinburgh pair Adam Hastings and Ben Muncaster all missed out on Townsend’s initial 37-man squad for the Six Nations due to injury.