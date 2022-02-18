Six Nations organisers rule out South Africa joining tournament
Italy have lost 34 matches in a row sparking talk of a change of participants
Six Nations organisers have sought to end persistent speculation over South Africa joining the Championship by ruling out any changes being made to the existing participants.
Earlier this week the Springboks committed to remaining in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, only for it to be suggested that they would align themselves with the northern hemisphere thereafter.
However, the Six Nations has denied there is any prospect of South Africa being added or Italy – who have lost 34 successive matches in the competition – being removed.
“Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six unions and federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union,” a statement read.
“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”
