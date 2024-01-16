Wales and Scotland name Six Nations squads amid Louis Rees-Zammit bombshell

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales boss Warren Gatland named five uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming Six Nations while Scotland named four – including an ex-England international.

Both squad announcements, though, were overshadowed by Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit being released by Gloucester to pursue his dream of a career in the NFL.

For Wales, uncapped Cardiff quartet Cameron Winnett, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann and Mackenzie Martin, plus Bath prop Archie Griffin, have all been included among a 34-strong group.

(PA)

Exeter’s 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins, meanwhile, has been appointed as captain with World Cup skipper Jac Morgan likely to miss the whole tournament after undergoing knee surgery, and there is a recall for Cardiff flanker James Botham, grandson of cricket great Sir Ian Botham.

Other injury absentees include No 8 Taulupe Faletau, hooker Dewi Lake and Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza. There are also no places for experienced campaigners such as props Tomas Francis and Dillon Lewis.

Head coach Gatland said: “There’s a little bit of experience in terms of players like George North and Gareth Davies – we wanted a little bit of continuity with that and we’re also thinking about the next Rugby World Cup cycle and giving some youngsters an opportunity, some youngsters that are not featuring regularly for their club sides.

“I’m really excited about those youngsters and that opportunity to develop them over the next four years. The average age of the squad is about 25 and then you look at this next cycle and you want to get those players to mid to late 20s in terms of experience and age.”

Wales squad for Six Nations:

Forwards: Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Evan Lloyd* (Cardiff), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Archie Griffin* (Bath), Leon Brown (Dragons), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (captain, Exeter), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Alex Mann* (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Mackenzie Martin* (Cardiff), Taine Basham (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets), Cai Evans (Dragons), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cameron Winnett* (Cardiff), Tom Rogers (Scarlets).

*Denotes uncapped player

Scotland call up ex-England international

Meanwhile, former England prop Alec Hepburn is one of four uncapped players included in Scotland’s 39-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Alec Hepburn won six caps for England back in 2018 (Getty Images)

The 29-year Exeter loosehead, who won six caps under Eddie Jones in 2018, has completed his three-year stand-down period to switch allegiance to the nation of his father’s birth.

“Alec has always been an excellent player. He scrums well and we are delighted he was available for us to select,” head coach Gregor Townsend said.

Leicester tighthead Will Hurd, Sale winger Arron Reed and Edinburgh back Harry Paterson are the other three new additions in Townsend’s group.

“It has really been in the last few months at Leicester that Will has established the type of player he is – a strong scrummager who hits hard in defence and works really hard,” added Townsend.

“Aaron has been playing regularly for Sale and I met him on a number of occasions to see where he fitted in on our depth chart. He has moved right up that. He brings real effort and speed, with an exciting attacking ability and he is good in defence.

“We have been impressed with Harry, he brings an edge to his game but is an excellent attacker with a good kicking game and can play anywhere in the back three.”

Northampton back Rory Hutchinson will be looking to add to his eight caps after returning to the fold for the first time since appearing in two Tests on the tour to Argentina in 2022, while Gloucester stand-off Adam Hastings is back in after missing the World Cup last autumn through injury.

The most notable absentees from the squad are Hamish Watson, Rory Sutherland and Chris Harris – all of whom played for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021. Hooker Dave Cherry – who departed the World Cup squad in September after falling down stairs at the team hotel in Nice on a day off – has also been omitted, with on-form Glasgow forward Johnny Matthews added to the squad.

Scotland squad for Six Nations:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn* (Exeter Chiefs), Will Hurd* (Leicester Tigers), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh)

Backs: Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson* (Edinburgh), Ali Price (Edinburgh), Cameron Redpath (Bath), Arron Reed* (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Ben White (Toulon)

*denotes uncapped player