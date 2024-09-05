Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



South Africa have made seven changes to their starting line-up for the Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday, including a return at fly half for Handre Pollard and Willie le Roux coming into the team at full-back.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has been able to call on captain Siya Kolisi at flank after he was cleared to play following a facial injury in the 31-27 victory over the All Blacks in Johannesburg last weekend.

“Siya had two options, because it is a nose fracture. He could either have it set back now and be out for three weeks, or have it done in two weeks, which is what he has chosen,” coach Rassie Erasmus told reporters.

“We asked Siya the question if he would be half-hearted in contact because his nose is sore, but he came through training this week without any problem.”

Le Roux, who replaces Aphelele Fassi, is joined in the back three by wings Canan Moodie and Cheslin Kolbe, with Kurt-Lee Arendse ruled out due to concussion.

Double World Cup winning wing Makazole Mapimpi was not considered for selection as his wife is due to give birth.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are paired in the centres, while Pollard replaces Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who moves to the bench.

Handre Pollard takes over from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly half ( Getty Images )

“We have a bit of a plan around the next three years, I think we have been fair to guys to give them exposure. Fassi is definitely part of that plan,” Erasmus said.

Grant Williams gets to start at scrumhalf with Jaden Hendrikse taking his place on the bench in a rare 5-3 split between forwards and backs from Erasmus.

Jasper Wiese remains at number eight and Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to the flank after playing lock last weekend.

Eben Etzebeth moves to within one of all-time Springboks cap record-holder Victor Matfield with his 126th appearance as he starts in the second row alongside Ruan Nortje.

Eben Etzebeth will move to within one cap of the Springboks’ record ( Getty Images )

Bongi Mbonambi is at hooker between props Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche.

“This match is going to massive,” said Erasmus. “New Zealand are a world class outfit and we know that they’ll be desperate to bounce back after leading in the second half last week.”

South Africa XV to face New Zealand in Cape Town (4pm, Saturday 7 September): 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Grant Williams, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Willie le Roux.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Kwagga Smith, 20 Elrigh Louw; 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

