Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

South Africa beat Argentina but New Zealand win the Rugby Championship

South Africa 38-21 Argentina: The Springboks needed to beat the Pumas by 40 points to snatch the Rugby Championship away from the All Blacks but fell just short

Mark Gleeson
Reuters
Saturday 24 September 2022 18:55
Comments
<p>Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi went over for a try but South Africa fell short of the Rugby Championship title </p>

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi went over for a try but South Africa fell short of the Rugby Championship title

(REUTERS)

South Africa won the battle but lost the war following their 38-21 victory over ill-disciplined Argentina at a sold-out King’s Park in Durban on Saturday, a result that handed the 2022 Rugby Championship title to New Zealand.

The All Blacks top the standings with 19 points from their six games, one more than South Africa, who could not manage the try-scoring bonus point they needed to go with a 39-point winning margin on the scoreboard to claim the trophy.

Instead, Argentina ran them close in Durban but were once again let down by their discipline as they received four yellow cards and conceded two penalty tries. The Boks also scored through number eight Jasper Wiese, loose-forward Siya Kolisi and replacement fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The visitors looked dangerous every time they had ball in hand and scored three tries through scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou, back row Juan Martin Gonzalez and centre Matias Moroni, but spent much of the time on defence as they conceded 22 penalties in the game.

“It’s tough, but we never take a win for granted and it is an honour to beat a great side like Argentina,” South Africa captain Kolisi said at the post-match presentation.

Recommended

“The way we started, it was slow. But we were able to score some points. Our discipline also let us down a bit at times.

“When we create opportunities... we were so many times in their half and we did not take the chances. We create so much, our game-plan is working, we just don’t convert those opportunities.”

New Zealand’s 40-14 win over Australia earlier in the day made South Africa’s task difficult in Durban, especially as they have only scored more than 40 points in a game once since winning the Rugby World Cup in 2019 - against Georgia in July last year.

Like Kolisi, coach Jacques Nienaber has bemoaned their inability to turn pressure in the opponents’ 22 into points this season and it proved the case again in the first half as they dominated possession and territory but led 17-7 at the break.

It was a mixture of poor decision-making, stout Argentina defence and cynical play from the visitors that led to yellow cards for forwards Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez, but the Boks could not capitalise.

Wiese scored his first try in a green and gold jersey as the home side scrummed the ball over the line, before Kolisi crossed when he broke away from a maul and dived over.

Argentina scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou got a try back before the halftime whistle when he profited from some scrappy defence from the hosts.

For the second week in a row Argentina started the second half much the brighter and they were rewarded with an excellent second score via loose-forward Gonzalez as he showed excellent pace to race down the left-wing and dot down.

Recommended

But the Boks’ power game and their Bomb Squad off the bench was sapping the energy of the visitors and they conceded two more scores from driving mauls that ended as penalty tries and two more yellow cards.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in